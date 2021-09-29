Louisiana schools chief scraps COVID quarantine suggestion

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Going against health guidance, Louisiana's education department announced Wednesday it's no longer recommending that public school systems quarantine asymptomatic students who have come into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Louisiana's 69 local school districts already had the ability to determine whether they want to send the students home for days because of exposure to the coronavirus illness. But most of the districts had been following the state education department's recommendation that those students should be quarantined, even if they don't show symptoms of COVID-19.