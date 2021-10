Tinker Hatfield's Air Jordan 3 is one of the most celebrated Jumpman shoes of all time as it has a storied history within Nike. It is the shoe that convinced Michael Jordan to stay with Nike long-term, as he was looking to leave the brand for Adidas. The Jordan 3 has received a ton of great colorways over the past few years, and as we approach 2022, it is looking like the brand has big plans for one of its flagship silhouettes.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO