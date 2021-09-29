Boston College OL Zion Johnson named semifinalist for 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy
Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson has been named a semifinalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy. Celebrating its 32nd year, the Campbell Trophy "recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership." Johnson is among 176 semifinalists for the Trophy, with two-thirds of the semifinalists having already earned a bachelor's degree.247sports.com
