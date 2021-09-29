Trailer For The Urban Legend Horror Movie LANTERN'S LANE

"People like to think a crime has meaning. But most of them don't." Criterion Collection has launched a new trailer for a 4K restoration and re-release of the Japanese horror masterpiece called Cure, from filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa. This originally premiered in 1997, and played at the Tokyo Film Festival, San Francisco & Toronto Film Festivals, though it never had a release in the west until 2001. Praised by Martin Scorsese, it's a "hypnotic & psychological" cinema experience that is "part atmospheric crime film and part philosophical meditation." The story follows a detective investigating a string of gruesome murders where an X is carved into the neck of each victim, and the murderer is found near the victim of each case and remembers nothing of the crime. The film stars Kōji Yakusho, Tsuyoshi Ujiki, Anna Nakagawa, and Masato Hagiwara. As always, there's no better time than to catch up with films like this than now – whether you have a chance to watch it on the big screen or grab a Blu-ray when it's out. Need any more convincing? Take a look below.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO