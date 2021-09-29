Louisiana Considered: Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Under Scrutiny, Thousands Still Without Power 1 Month After Ida, Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Declared Extinct

WWNO/WRKF reporter Rich Webster discusses public response to findings from a joint investigation by WWNO/WRKF and ProPublica into the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The investigation found that the office runs with little oversight or accountability for deputies’ behavior in the field, and that there are stark racial disparities in shootings by deputies. The ACLU and U.S. Rep. Troy Carter commented on the findings. The ACLU is calling for a federal investigation of the office.