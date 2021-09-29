25 Outrageous Autocorrect Fails to make you LOL | Cheezburger
Predictive text is just a phone's way of trying to help, but sometimes we don't need that help. Like, most of the time. And a lot of those times result in autocorrect fails. It's probably better to text someone the phrase "orn my way horm" than have it get turned into "ornery monkey horns" because the first one can actually get parsed out into meaningful speech. It's good to think of these errors in particular as "AutoCorrect's puberty" when the function was far from perfect and made tons of mistakes, many of them awkwardly sex-related.cheezburger.com
Comments / 0