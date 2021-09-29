Council vote to rezone Ky. 39 property fails

Sharon Ledford shows Somerset council members a list fo 25 people who signed a petition against a zone change that would allow a property owner on Ky. 39 to build a multi-unit apartment for seniors. Carla Slavey

Plans for a possible apartment complex for seniors on Ky. 39 may have fallen through after Somerset City Council voted against the zone change that would allow it.

The vote on Monday night was 6-5 against the zone change, with one councilor – Robin Daughetee – choosing to pass.

The rezoning request came from the developer of a property found at 1156 Ky. 39, across the highway from the intersection with Oak Leaf Lane.

The owner put in a request for the property to be annexed into the city, which was approved last month.

The next request was for the property to be rezoned from a Residential-1, or single family dwelling, to a Residential-3 property, or one in which multiple units can be built, like an apartment complex.

The rezoning was viewed favorably by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, which sent a “finding of facts” to the council that green lit an approval.

However, at Monday’s City Council meeting, several residents of that area of Ky. 39 spoke out against the proposed development, citing the dangerous traffic situation already present on that stretch of road.

Sharon Ledford, who lived a few lots away from the property looking to be rezoned, went in front of the council with a petition signed by 25 others protesting against the zone change. She called Ky. 39 “one of the most highly traveled and dangerous highways in Somerset or Pulaski County,” and said that adding more traffic, especially by what would mostly be senior citizens, would be an accident waiting to happen.

Congestion problems occur due to the close proximity of both Pulaski County High School and Northern Middle School, as well as due to several neighborhoods located on Oak Leaf Lane.

The highway also often sees traffic from farm vehicles, construction equipment, tractor-trailers, box trucks and emergency vehicles, she said.

Ledford said she had attended the Planning and Zoning meeting where this property was discussed, and said that one commissioner commented that putting 50 units on that property would have less impact on the traffic there than 10 single residences.

“I strongly and respectfully disagree with that, and I don’t see how that is physically possible,” she said.

She also mentioned – backed up by Somerset resident Monty Gover, who also attended both the zoning meeting and the council meeting – that some members of the commission said they didn’t want to vote against the zone change because the owner had already spent a considerable amount of money.

“That is not an appropriate reason,” to vote for a zone change, Gover said.

Planning and Zoning chair Mark Vaught told the council that because Ky. 39 is a state road, the congestion was “the state’s problem,” and that the state had several plans to alleviate part of it.

The first was an access road connecting PCHS to Northern Middle, set for 2022.

He also said there was a plan on the state level to reconstruct part of Ky. 39 from Ky. 80 to Oak Leaf Lane. He said it was not scheduled until 2026, but urged citizens to contact their legislators to see if they could speed up the process.

Vaught also said that one of the ideas brought up in the Planning and Zoning meeting to help traffic issues was to ask the city if more police patrols could take place in that area in an effort to curb speeding.

Mayor Alan Keck said the city would look into that.