Collin Sexton wants to prove his and the Cavs’ critics wrong this season. Collin Sexton has shown a lot in his three-year career so far. He’s proven to be one of the Cavs’ better scorers and while he doesn’t stretch the court enough for many, there are only a few in the fanbase that doesn’t think he’s talented. He’s very talented and the team should retain him at the right price.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO