Woman Hit by Car and Killed while Mowing Her Lawn
A Pulaski man was charged with several counts after hitting and killing a woman mowing her lawn. According to court documents, on September 24, 2021, Ronald Nathen Allen Rollins was arrested while driving intoxicated, felony possession of controlled substances, and involuntary manslaughter in the first degree. Court documents stated that Rollins was arrested in Pulaski County because of a car crash in which he was the driver.933kwto.com
Comments / 0