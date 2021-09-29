CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Bond: Daniel Craig doesn’t want Hugh Jackman to be his successor

By Sonia Gupta
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho will be next James Bond? If the current actor Daniel Craig has its way, his successor should not be called Hugh Jackman. Daniel Craig is enjoying his last moments as James Bond these days: On September 30th, his last film in the role of spy, “No Time to Die”, will be released in cinemas. But already there are rumors and discussions about who should inherit Craig as 007. According to the producers of the film series, the next version of the British secret agent could be significantly younger, or in some way different from the interpretations we know so far. Rumor has it that actors like “The Witcher” star Henry Cavill or “Bridgerton” actor Regé-Jean Page are eligible for the cult role.

