Colette, Diz, Heather, KE, Josh & Miles headline the Material Reunion
Bunches and bunches of our favorite people will be converging in one place this Saturday night in Chicago. Smartbar, Erick Material and Colette are presenting the next Material Reunion this Saturday, October 2 at Smartbar. DJs for the evening include legendary Chicago house figures, some traveling a considerable distance to make you move, including Colette, Diz, DJ Heather, Kid Enigma, Josh Werner and Miles Maeda.5mag.net
