Colette, Diz, Heather, KE, Josh & Miles headline the Material Reunion

Actress Lauren London is the proud mama of two adorable sons, Kameron and Kross. Here’s everything to know about the ‘ATL’ star’s children!. Lauren Nicole London, 36, is the mother of two beautiful boys, Kameron Carter, 12, and Kross Asghedom, 5, whom she welcomed to the world with rapper Lil Wayne and the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, née Ermias Joseph Asghedom (Nipsey also has a daughter, Emani Asghedom, now under the custody of his sister). The music video star, model, and actress likes to keep things pretty low-key with her family, only posting about her boys to her social media on occasion, but when she does, fans can’t get enough of their sweet faces — and how much they resemble their dads!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO