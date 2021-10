BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The University of California, Berkeley announced Monday that in-person classes would be the default mode of instruction for all class sizes beginning in 2022. UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ said in a campus email the decision was based on evidence that there is low incidence of COVID being transmitted on campus. “In other words, we’ll return to mostly normal in-person operations and course offerings on campus,” said Christ. “We’ve seen very little evidence of transmission of COVID-19 on campus. While it can be hard to identify the exact source of transmission — and therefore it can be hard...

