Huntington receives Asphalt Art grant for public art in 3 neighborhoods
HUNTINGTON — Residents of Fairfield, the West End and Highlawn may see an artistic addition to their streets in the future. Huntington was one of 26 cities across the country to receive an Asphalt Arts Initiative grant, according to Bloomberg Philanthropies. The grant is worth up to $25,000. In addition to Mayor Steve Williams and the Mayor’s Council on the Arts, the City’s Public Works Department has worked on the program.www.herald-dispatch.com
Comments / 0