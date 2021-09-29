Texas appears to be paying a secretive Republican political operative $120,000 annually to work behind the scenes on redistricting
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Republican redistricting operative whose clandestine work helped drag Wisconsin into a legal morass last decade appears to now be on the payroll of the Texas Legislature as lawmakers work to redraw maps that will determine the distribution of political power for years to come.www.ksat.com
Comments / 0