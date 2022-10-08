ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, NH

95.9 WCYY

Watch: ‘The Invasion of The Leaf Peepers’ is Hilarious

They're heeeerrrrreeee. The leaf peepers. Maine and New Hampshire are really kicking things into gear with the beautiful foliage right now, and that means lots of people from away are coming to take it all in. Watch this hilarious video of leaf peepers taking over our state. It's an invasion!
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

Does This South Paris, Maine, Eyecare Place Need a New Sign or Are They Purposely Messing With Us?

From a very early age, our eyes are being tested to check if there are any problems with our vision. Typically, the first real "test" comes in the form of the classic eye chart. Large letters turn to small letters as you make your way down the chart and eventually, you'll found out where your vision stands and whether or not glasses are in your future. So, it stands to reason as we've all gotten much busier in our lives, do doctors have to find more clever ways to deliver eye tests?
SOUTH PARIS, ME
103.7 WCYY

Photos: New Hampshire’s Own Adam Sandler Just Bought the Most Unexpected Home

Hmmmmmm, New Hampshire's own Adam Sandler, raised in Manchester, just bought the last home you'd expect an A-List celebrity swimming in money to buy. According to Dirt, it's quite extensive, as Adam has spent millions of dollars buying homes in prime areas of Massachusetts, and Florida. His newest home is in the Los Angeles area enclave of Pacific Palisades, at 5415 Albright Street. The property is listed by Katie Landrum with Compass Pacific Palisades, and it's the last home you'd expect a multi-millionaire celebrity to buy.
MANCHESTER, NH
95.9 WCYY

You Can Taste the World of Stephen King With This Cookbook

We all know how a cookbook can be helpful, especially when we do not know what it is that we want to make. All the ingredients are laid out for us, cookbooks tell us how long it takes to prep and cook a specific meal. Honestly, knowing how long it will take us can actually save us some time, we know what time we want to eat so having that information tells us when we actually need to start cooking.
MAINE STATE
Boston Globe

Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000

The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
LUDLOW, VT
95.9 WCYY

‘CBS Saturday Morning’ Highlights Hidden Gem Maine Restaurant Worth a Visit

The great food being served up in Maine is becoming less and less of a secret across the country thanks to more publications and television shows highlighting what is going on in Vacationland. Portland continues to be at the center of it all, but lately, a few more restaurants outside of the 'big city' have been getting a taste of the spotlight. That includes The Quarry in the small town of Monson, Maine that found itself in a feature that aired on 'CBS: Saturday Morning'.
MONSON, ME
103.7 WCYY

A Nashua, New Hampshire, Man Breaks World Record Marathon Time

26.2 miles of running is a feat very few people attempt. That's a race I don't think I will ever attempt. But that challenge was nothing for Thomas Cantara of Nashua, New Hampshire. In fact it wasn't finishing the race that was a big deal to the 603 local, but rather the time it took to accomplish such a feat.
NASHUA, NH
94.3 WCYY

7 Wild Things You Might’ve Never Known About Maine

Ladies and gentleman, I have enlightened by facts about my state I had never known. Silly me. Do you want me to share them with you? Since you can't answer, I will do it anyway. Maine has so many wonderous and well-known facts that we are all aware of. Lobsters,...
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies

I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
BARRINGTON, NH
103.7 WCYY

Are Maine Schools Canceling Halloween This Year?

Simple answer: no. Hell no. I was shocked to scroll through whatever social media platform I was on and come across a headline that talked about schools canceling Halloween. I still remember being in Kindergarten back in the day dressed up as The Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz and lining up with the rest of the school for a parade for all of our parents.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

