A New Hampshire Barber May Have Just Set a Brilliant New Standard for Weddings
It's not every day that as you're sitting in the chair at the barbershop you go to, your barber asks you to officiate his wedding. But that actually happened a couple of months ago when I walked into Route 1 Barbershop & Shave Parlour on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Watch: ‘The Invasion of The Leaf Peepers’ is Hilarious
They're heeeerrrrreeee. The leaf peepers. Maine and New Hampshire are really kicking things into gear with the beautiful foliage right now, and that means lots of people from away are coming to take it all in. Watch this hilarious video of leaf peepers taking over our state. It's an invasion!
Does This South Paris, Maine, Eyecare Place Need a New Sign or Are They Purposely Messing With Us?
From a very early age, our eyes are being tested to check if there are any problems with our vision. Typically, the first real "test" comes in the form of the classic eye chart. Large letters turn to small letters as you make your way down the chart and eventually, you'll found out where your vision stands and whether or not glasses are in your future. So, it stands to reason as we've all gotten much busier in our lives, do doctors have to find more clever ways to deliver eye tests?
Massachusetts Gym Owner Crushes a World Record That Would Make You Exhausted
Around 0.05% of the United States population has run a marathon, according to a Statistics About Running article. That is a really small number. The number is even smaller for those who have bear crawled a marathon. You know, on your hands and feet...CRAWLING. Well, over the weekend on October...
Canobie Lake Park Is Changing Things Up for Screeemfest 2022
During the month of October (and the end of September) Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, changes its hours and gets ready to scare you. Screeemfest is a fun and spooky event that you can attend during the Fall at Canobie Lake Park. Get ready for haunted houses, ghoul-filled...
Is the Famous Cabot Cove From Angela Lansbury’s ‘Murder, She Wrote’ a Real Maine Place?
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Angela Lansbury. Lansbury starred in Murder, She Wrote from 1984 to 1996. She was 96. Lansbury's character, Jessica Fletcher, played a widowed mystery writer who solved murders in Cabot Cove, Maine. The show showed how beautiful small-town Maine was to the...
New Hampshire Contestant on Tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Saved a Life 9 Years Ago
It's always cool to see a local person make it on a national game show, right? You may want to make sure you're free tonight (Tuesday, October 11) at 7:30, because New England will be represented on the next episode of Jeopardy! airing on ABC. Mike Elliott from Derry, New...
Does the Palace Theatre in New Hampshire Host Ghosts?
I love going to the theater and seeing all the lights, songs (I do love musicals), and actors. There is one theater that I have yet to go to, that now is on my bucket list of places to attend. The Palace Theatre in Manchester, NH houses many shows, comedians,...
Photos: New Hampshire’s Own Adam Sandler Just Bought the Most Unexpected Home
Hmmmmmm, New Hampshire's own Adam Sandler, raised in Manchester, just bought the last home you'd expect an A-List celebrity swimming in money to buy. According to Dirt, it's quite extensive, as Adam has spent millions of dollars buying homes in prime areas of Massachusetts, and Florida. His newest home is in the Los Angeles area enclave of Pacific Palisades, at 5415 Albright Street. The property is listed by Katie Landrum with Compass Pacific Palisades, and it's the last home you'd expect a multi-millionaire celebrity to buy.
You Can Taste the World of Stephen King With This Cookbook
We all know how a cookbook can be helpful, especially when we do not know what it is that we want to make. All the ingredients are laid out for us, cookbooks tell us how long it takes to prep and cook a specific meal. Honestly, knowing how long it will take us can actually save us some time, we know what time we want to eat so having that information tells us when we actually need to start cooking.
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts).
Boston Globe
Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000
The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
Is the ‘Poseidon’ the Most Epic Bloody Mary to Use a Full Maine Lobster?
Feeling in the mood for a bloody mary? Maybe you want one to go with Sunday brunch or maybe you've been craving one just because. Maine is home to a bunch of restaurants and places that turn bloody marys into a real art form. Some might say aggressive. Some might...
‘CBS Saturday Morning’ Highlights Hidden Gem Maine Restaurant Worth a Visit
The great food being served up in Maine is becoming less and less of a secret across the country thanks to more publications and television shows highlighting what is going on in Vacationland. Portland continues to be at the center of it all, but lately, a few more restaurants outside of the 'big city' have been getting a taste of the spotlight. That includes The Quarry in the small town of Monson, Maine that found itself in a feature that aired on 'CBS: Saturday Morning'.
A Nashua, New Hampshire, Man Breaks World Record Marathon Time
26.2 miles of running is a feat very few people attempt. That's a race I don't think I will ever attempt. But that challenge was nothing for Thomas Cantara of Nashua, New Hampshire. In fact it wasn't finishing the race that was a big deal to the 603 local, but rather the time it took to accomplish such a feat.
7 Wild Things You Might’ve Never Known About Maine
Ladies and gentleman, I have enlightened by facts about my state I had never known. Silly me. Do you want me to share them with you? Since you can't answer, I will do it anyway. Maine has so many wonderous and well-known facts that we are all aware of. Lobsters,...
Eerie, Abandoned New Hampshire Naval Prison Once Dubbed the ‘Alcatraz of the East’
Just across the Piscataqua River and Prescott Park sits the eerie abandoned Portsmouth Naval Prison. The towering structure is castle-like in its architecture and has been vacant for over 45 years, according to boston.com. It's so desolate that locals might not think to notice its presence at this point, as...
Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies
I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
Are Maine Schools Canceling Halloween This Year?
Simple answer: no. Hell no. I was shocked to scroll through whatever social media platform I was on and come across a headline that talked about schools canceling Halloween. I still remember being in Kindergarten back in the day dressed up as The Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz and lining up with the rest of the school for a parade for all of our parents.
Reacting to the Disgusting, Racist New Hampshire High School Homecoming Proposal
For the record, I want to verbally destroy this kid. The same way I verbally eviscerated that New York Times schmuck Cindy Adams when she wrote an article taking a dump on Maine. But that was a different level than this. That was total sarcasm -- this is real life.
