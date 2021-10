The topic of passwords is one we all know too well. From being an everyday annoyance to a major security risk, passwords are a pain point for many. According to a YouGov Omnibus survey shared with Microsoft, 30% of respondents prefer not using an app, account or service altogether rather than going through the hassle of resting a password. For this reason, Microsoft first announced in March of 2021 passwordless sign-in will be generally available for commercial users. Going passwordless means never having to remember a password again while feeling as secure as possible. Before being available to the public, Microsoft employees began the passwordless transition. Today, nearly 100% of them use passwordless options to log in to their corporate accounts.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO