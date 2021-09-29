Data From SafeUT App Found The Pandemic Created More Need — And Awareness — For Mental Health Support

Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death among Americans. And while suicidal thoughts and mental health conditions can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, or background — there are particular occupations where suicide is more prevalent. One of these occupations is farming. With Kentucky being home to more than 125,000 farmers, the need to raise suicide awareness is vital and why Sept. 22, 2021, has been declared Farmer Suicide Prevention Day in Kentucky.

