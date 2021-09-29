CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Data From SafeUT App Found The Pandemic Created More Need — And Awareness — For Mental Health Support

By KUER 90.1
kuer.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one positive thing to come out of the pandemic, Rachel Lucynski said it might be the increased awareness and acceptance of mental health support. She manages support Services for the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. That was one of the key takeaways from the 2020-21 SafeUT annual report, which...

www.kuer.org

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Mental health deteriorates as pandemic continues

Kumi Macdonald described her 17-year-old son, Zac, a high school senior, as a happy-go-lucky jokester. But once the pandemic hit, the jokes stopped. She says trying to figure out distance learning and being isolated took a toll on the teenager. "You know, losing some ties with friends, with his church...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
heraldmailmedia.com

COVID pandemic stressing Americans' mental health, data suggests

A year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers and health organizations are still trying to determine the extent of its impact on Americans’ mental health, but early data suggests it is significant. Self-reported symptoms of anxiety and depression among American adults have more than tripled during the pandemic,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Commentary: Increased suicide awareness, mental health efforts needed to support Kentucky farmers

Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death among Americans. And while suicidal thoughts and mental health conditions can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, or background — there are particular occupations where suicide is more prevalent. One of these occupations is farming. With Kentucky being home to more than 125,000 farmers, the need to raise suicide awareness is vital and why Sept. 22, 2021, has been declared Farmer Suicide Prevention Day in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Ideation#Poverty#Smartphone App
communitynewspapers.com

JACKSON HEALTH FOUNDATION HOSTS “MIND YOUR HEALTH” A NEW COMMUNITY EVENT TO SUPPORT MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS

On Sunday, October 10, World Mental Health Day, Jackson Health Foundation invites our entire community to “Mind Your Health,” presented by Florida Power & Light, an outdoor family-friendly festival to raise awareness of mental health issues and support those that are affected. Experts will share mental health discussions and presentations throughout the day. “Mind Your Health” features something fun for every member of the family like an educational village featuring informational sessions throughout the day, a nutrition village with samples of food that improve mental health, and a family-friendly walk supporting mental health awareness. Funds raised benefit Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital. A minimum donation of $25 gets participants a swag bag and commemorative event t-shirt! Visit https://jacksonhealthfoundation.org/mind-your-health/ for more information.
ADVOCACY
West Georgian

UWG Counseling Focuses on Mental Health Awareness

UWG is helping students to focus on their mental health by planning events during the upcoming month of October for Mental Illness Awareness Week (MIAW). This week is dedicated to spreading awareness about mental health and the importance of helping those in need. MIAW highlights several nationally recognized days including...
MENTAL HEALTH
cofc.edu

Suicide Prevention Event Brings Awareness, Support for Mental Health

The right words can make a difference, especially when speaking to someone suffering with mental distress. According to a study by Marilyn F. Downs and Daniel Eisenberg of Tufts University, two-thirds of students who reported suicidal thoughts indicated that encouragement from others led to them getting help. On Monday, Sept....
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
KSLTV

SafeUT app saves lives during COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY — The SafeUT smartphone app and mental health system immediately started helping children in crisis when it launched five years ago. Today, it continues to support teens and young adults, mentally and emotionally, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The year 2020 was one of the...
CELL PHONES
dailyutahchronicle.com

Poma: BIPOC Mental Health Needs More Attention

During the past decade or so, mental health has become more validated and stigmas around seeking help have slowly started dissipating. But in communities of color, mental health stigmas remain, causing hesitation among younger BIPOC to seek treatment. Although events such as BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month in July certainly...
MENTAL HEALTH
northeastern.edu

With surge in mental health needs, efforts expand to provide more therapy options

With surge in mental health needs, efforts expand to provide more therapy options. Therapists are reporting a surge of new clients seeking help with the stress, isolation and loss brought on by the pandemic, an increased demand that reflects a period of prolonged anxiety as well as a new acceptance of mental health treatment.
BOSTON, MA
The Weekly Challenger

Mental Health Awareness & Empowerment Youth Summit

ST. PETERSBURG — New Vision Behavioral Health, Inc. (NVBH) is pleased to announce its upcoming third annual Mental Health Awareness & Empowerment Youth Summit. The summit will take place Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10-3 p.m. at the St. Petersburg College Clearwater campus, 2465 Drew St. NVBH is a private behavioral...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy