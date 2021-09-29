Data From SafeUT App Found The Pandemic Created More Need — And Awareness — For Mental Health Support

On Sunday, October 10, World Mental Health Day, Jackson Health Foundation invites our entire community to “Mind Your Health,” presented by Florida Power & Light, an outdoor family-friendly festival to raise awareness of mental health issues and support those that are affected. Experts will share mental health discussions and presentations throughout the day. “Mind Your Health” features something fun for every member of the family like an educational village featuring informational sessions throughout the day, a nutrition village with samples of food that improve mental health, and a family-friendly walk supporting mental health awareness. Funds raised benefit Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital. A minimum donation of $25 gets participants a swag bag and commemorative event t-shirt! Visit https://jacksonhealthfoundation.org/mind-your-health/ for more information.
