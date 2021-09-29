MT State Parks & Rec. Board Mtg. Oct. 7th.
The Montana State Parks and Recreation Board will meet in person on Oct. 7, beginning at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Montana State Capitol in Room 303. Interested members of the public may comment during the meeting in person or via Zoom. To listen to the meeting and for information on how to join the meeting via Zoom, click on the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board’s webpage prior to the meeting start time.northernbroadcasting.com
