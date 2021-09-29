October 2021 PlayStation Plus Free Games Confirmed as Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X
Just a couple days ago, Dealabs user billbil-kun made a post once again predicting the games due to be included in PlayStation Plus this month. Just like last month, it seems he was correct. The three October 2021 PlayStation Plus free games are Hell Let Loose for PlayStation 5, and PGA Tour 2K21 and Mortal Kombat X for PS4. These new games go live on Tuesday, October 5.www.playstationlifestyle.net
Comments / 0