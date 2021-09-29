Insider Blog

With the newly-launched Upstate Eats Trail guiding foodie connoisseurs along the tastiest interstate road trip in the country, the drive to savor the celebrated foods of Syracuse and Upstate New York has become the coolest nomadic novelty for the region this year. With Syracuse being one of the four cities featured along the gastronomic route, it’s no wonder people from all over are flocking to find what foods put our city on the map. Whether you’re here to give salt potatoes a try for the first time or reminiscing about the Half Moons from back home, check out the ultimate list of signature Syracuse foods and where to find them.