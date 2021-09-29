CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Dish & Drink KC: Oktoberfest returns this weekend, plus a new brunch spot and collaboration not to miss

By April Fleming
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck it out: HomeGrown Kansas City wakes up in Brookside. If you like puns with your sincerity in the morning, try out the brand-new HomeGrown Kansas City, which opened just a couple of weeks ago in Brookside at 338 West 63rd Street (formerly Avenues Bistro). HomeGrown Kansas City is a Wichita-based breakfast-and-lunch-only spot that specializes in stuff like “Friends with Benedicts,” pancakes, avocado toast, and sandwiches.

