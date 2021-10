Our members were right on the front lines to welcome new Postmistress Crystal Romero to the Estes Park post office. Thanks to Bill and Patti Brown, our legislative alliance leads, for sponsoring a gift card to Rocky Mountain Majesty, who also donated a nice pasta and olive oil packet. Bestway Painting bought them lunch at Chester’s Philly to support a new business and Tour Estes Park offered the post office a free tour of Rocky Mountain National Park and the Estes Valley. The Taffy Shop always gives us goody bags to welcome new members of the business community and there are many more members who would have thrown in a gift if we all had more time.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO