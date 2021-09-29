CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas High Plains Cotton Crop Update

 8 days ago

Harvest is just around the corner in the Plains Cotton Growers, Inc. service area and producers have been blessed with relatively warm, sunny weather over the past couple of weeks. Though the crop has been accumulating much needed heat units, a timely rain earlier in September would have benefitted some dryland cotton areas to round out the season. Most producers in the region have started to shut off irrigation systems as boll development reaches maturation and with cooler temperatures being forecasted heading into October.

