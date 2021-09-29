CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frankfort, MI

Frankfort Beer Week set for Oct. 4-9

By Colin Merry
manisteenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT — Autumn visitors to Frankfort have something else to look forward to besides fall colors; Frankfort Beer Week. Frankfort Beer Week, which features a variety of beer-centric food and drink specials at area restaurants and mini events throughout the week, begins on Oct. 4 and runs through Oct. 9. Rick Schmitt, co-owner of Stormcloud Brewing Company, said about 12 restaurants and other establishments were participating both in Frankfort and Elberta and Beyond.

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elberta, MI
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Frankfort, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Frankfort, MI
Frankfort, MI
Lifestyle
The Hill

Senate poised to stave off debt crisis

The Senate appeared poised to stave off a debt ceiling crisis of its own making on Wednesday after Democrats said they could accept a surprise offer from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to raise the debt limit for two months. McConnell made the offer shortly before the Senate was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Restaurants#Food And Drink#Bagels#Food Drink#Frankfort Beer Week#Rotary International
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy