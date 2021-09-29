Rotary launches fall grants cycle
Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley has announced the opening of the club’s fall grant cycle for nonprofit community organizations. Interested nonprofit groups can download the application and submission instructions, along with grant guidelines at SonomaValleyRotary.org, under Community Grant Application on the club’s home page. Applications are due by Oct. 31. The club’s grants committee will review all applications submitted and plans to announce the awards by mid-November.www.sonomanews.com
Comments / 0