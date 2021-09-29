CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Navajo County, AZ

Tribe: Navajo voting rights advocate Agnes Laughter has died

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cCAT5NC00

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Agnes Laughter, a Navajo weaver who successfully challenged the constitutionality of Arizona’s in-person voting procedures and restrictive identity requirements for Native Americans, has died, tribal officials said.

Navajo Nation Council officials said Laughter died Sunday, but no cause was immediately released.

Born in 1932 in a traditional Navajo hogan without running water or electricity, Laughter was 16 when Native Americans got the right to vote in Arizona.

In 2006, she was part of a lawsuit that led to the U.S. Justice Department expanding the list of documents that can serve as tribal identification at polling places.

It was in response to Arizona’s 2004 voter-approved measure mainly aimed at preventing undocumented migrants from voting and receiving public benefits.

Laughter had been using her thumbprint for most of her adult life before the new law required birth certificates, bank statements or driver’s licenses

“You’re not welcome here because you don’t have the proper ID,’” Laughter later recalled what an election official told her in 2006. “I was so humiliated. It was like I didn’t even exist.”

Navajo officials said Laughter — a renowned weaver from the community of Chilchinbeto — did not have a birth certificate, didn’t speak English and never attended school.

In 2008, the Justice Department revised procedures to provide a broader, non-exhaustive list of documents that may serve as tribal identification to vote.

“We honor the life work of the late Agnes Laughter and the legacy she leaves behind,” tribal council Speaker Seth Damon said in a statement. “Future generations will remember her as a protector of our right to vote and the beautiful Navajo rugs she created. The Navajo people are grateful for her courage.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

2019 vetoed bill over NC jurors and voting back up in House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — House Republicans resurrected a proposal Wednesday to keep more non-U.S. citizens off North Carolina’s voter rolls through juror information -- a plan they say would help curb voter fraud but critics contend could lead to voter intimidation. The House Elections and Campaign Finance Committee voted along...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Navajo County, AZ
State
Arizona State
Navajo County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
The Associated Press

Ex-Facebook employee asks lawmakers to step in. Will they?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Camera lights glare. Outrage thunders from elected representatives. A brave industry whistleblower stands alone and takes the oath behind a table ringed by a photographers’ mosh pit. The former Facebook product manager who has accused the social network giant of threatening children’s safety — and the integrity...
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Mexico returns 129 Haitian migrants to their homeland

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico sent another planeload of Haitian migrants back to their homeland Wednesday on a flight carrying 129 people to Port au Prince. Unlike the first repatriation flight in late September, Mexico did not specify that all those aboard Wednesday’s flight were returning voluntarily, and some appear to have been escorted up the steps to the plane by immigration agents.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Tribe#Navajo People#Ap#Native Americans#Navajo Nation Council#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
The Associated Press

Free lunches earn business access to New Mexico lawmakers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Companies clamoring for contracts on internet services and student testing are buying legislators free lunches at meetings about education policy. It’s a legal and a frequent practice that some people find unappetizing. On Tuesday, Democratic and Republican state legislators and their policy staff enjoyed enchiladas,...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Push to change racist name of Illinois creek gains traction

DEPUE, Ill. (AP) — Efforts to change the roughly 200-year-old racist name of a creek in northern Illinois have gained traction. An 11-mile (18-kilometer) waterway in the DePue area was named Negro Creek after the DePue area’s first Black settler built a cabin at the mouth of the creek in 1829, according to the The (Peoria) Journal Star. DePue is about 110 miles (180 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon gov. seeks disaster relief for salmon industry

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is requesting disaster relief from the federal government for the state’s strained commercial salmon industry. The governor submitted the formal aid request this week to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Brown wrote that the economic return from commercial...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Lawyer charged in Durham probe demands more info about case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorneys for a cybersecurity lawyer charged in a special counsel’s probe into the Trump-Russia investigation asked federal prosecutors Wednesday to provide more information about the indictment, calling the allegations vague, ill-defined and confusing. The motion by attorneys for Michael Sussmann previews the lines of attack they intend...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

601K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy