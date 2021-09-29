CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Phantom of the Opera

Cover picture for the articleStart Halloween weekend off right with the Weinberg’s Silent Film Series and the classic, The Phantom of the Opera. A 1925 American silent horror film adaptation of Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel Le Fantôme de l’Opéra, directed by Rupert Julian and starring Lon Chaney in the title role of the deformed Phantom who haunts the Paris Opera House causing murder and mayhem in an attempt to make the woman he loves a star. The film remains most famous for Chaney’s ghastly, self-devised make-up, which was kept a studio secret until the film’s premiere. The film was released on November 15, 1925. Accompanied by the Weinberg’s Mighty Wurlitzer organ!

