The Magic of Rob Lake

Welcome back to In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops. It’s hard to believe but beginning next week, Walt Disney World will be celebrating its 50th anniversary. It seems like only yesterday Cinderella Castle was getting painted with those famous EARidescent colors followed by sparkling décor. ✨ Now the time has come to celebrate Walt’s Florida dream that we all have come to love. This week, I’m going to do things different and bring you a go-to guide of everything 50. There is a lot to unpack come next week — and I want you to be prepared. If you’re not a Disney fan -- forgive me for this week. Let’s get to it, shall we?

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO