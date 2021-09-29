CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Magic of Rob Lake

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the world’s most celebrated illusionists, and America’s Got Talent finalist, Rob Lake’s mind-blowing illusions have dazzled and entertained millions across network television, in Times Square, on the Vegas strip and before sold-out audiences in casinos, arenas, and theatres worldwide. His astonishing original illusions are uniquely presented as awe-inspiring storytelling on the grandest scale. Named “The Top Illusionist in the World” by Caesars Entertainment, Rob is internationally renowned for his mesmerizing and award-winning illusion spectacular.

