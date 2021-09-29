CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome Has Just Been Invaded By Wild Boars And They’ve All But Taken Over The City

By Marco Margaritoff
allthatsinteresting.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Rome has been invaded by Gauls, Visigoths and vandals over the centuries. Now it's facing a new menace: entire families of rubbish-greedy wild boars." From sidewalks and storefronts to parks and playgrounds, wild boars have recently been wreaking havoc throughout the streets of Rome. Meanwhile, local authorities are scrambling to both put the minds of the citizens at ease and find a solution to the problem.

