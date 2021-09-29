Harbor Springs working toward solution as residents complain of church bells

HARBOR SPRINGS — Morning bells are ringing in Harbor Springs, but some residents think they ding too dang long. The chimes pealing from Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic Church, which sits at the west end of Main Street, has been a point of consternation for some of its downtown neighbors in Harbor Springs, who say the hourly bells ringing out from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. have become too much of a nuisance.