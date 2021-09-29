CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

At least 116 dead in gang battle at Ecuador jail; 5 beheaded

By GABRIELA MOLINA
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fAqdh_0cCAQsv900
APTOPIX Ecuador Prison Violence A relative of an inmate awaits news outside the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Wednesday, September 29, 2021. The authorities report at least 100 dead and 52 injured in a riot on Tuesday in the prison. (AP Photo/Angel DeJesus) (Angel DeJesus)

QUITO, Ecuador — (AP) — A battle between gangs in a prison killed at least 116 people and injured 80 in what authorities are calling the worst penitentiary massacre in Ecuador's history. At least five dead were reported beheaded, officials said Wednesday.

President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency in Ecuador's prison system, allowing the government to deploy the police and soldiers to penitentiaries among other powers. Authorities attributed Tuesday's bloodshed at the Litoral penitentiary in the coastal city of Guayaquil to gangs linked to international drug cartels fighting for control of the lockup.

Lasso, visibly affected, said at a news conference that what was happening in the Guayaquil prison was “bad and sad” and he could not for the moment guarantee that authorities had regained control of the lockup.

“It is regrettable that the prisons are being turned into territories for power disputes by criminal gangs,” he said, adding that he would act with "absolute firmness” to regain control of the Litoral prison and prevent the violence from spreading to other penitentiaries.

Images circulating on social media showed dozens of bodies in the prison’s Pavilions 9 and 10 and scenes that looked like battlefields. The fighting was with firearms, knives and bombs, officials said. Earlier, regional police commander Fausto Buenaño had said that bodies were being found in the prison’s pipelines.

Outside the prison morgue, the relatives of inmates wept, with some describing to reporters the cruelty with which their loved ones were killed, decapitated and dismembered.

“In the history of the country, there has not been an incident similar or close to this one,” said Ledy Zúñiga, the former president of Ecuador's National Rehabilitation Council.

Zúñiga, who was also the country's minister of justice in 2016, said she regretted that steps had not been taken to prevent another massacre following deadly prison riots last February.

Earlier, officials said the violence erupted from a dispute between the “Los Lobos” and “Los Choneros” prison gangs.

Col. Mario Pazmiño, the former director of Ecuador's military intelligence, said the bloody fighting shows that “transnational organized crime has permeated the structure" of Ecuador's prisons, adding that Mexico's Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels operate through local gangs.

“They want to sow fear,” he told The Associated Press on Wednesday, urging the government to temporarily cede control of the prisons to the National Police. “The more radical and violent the way they murder,” the more they achieve their goal of control, he added.

Ecuador's president said that care points had been set up for relatives of the inmates with food and psychological support. He added that a $24 million program to address the country's prisons will be accelerated, starting with investments in infrastructure and technology in the Litoral prison.

The former director of Ecuador's prison bureau, Fausto Cobo, said that inside penitentiaries authorities face a “threat with power equal to or greater than the state itself.” He said that while security forces must enter prisons with shields and unarmed, they are met by inmates with high-caliber weapons.

In July, the president decreed another state of emergency in Ecuador’s prison system following several violent episodes that resulted in more than 100 inmates being killed. Those deaths occurred in various prisons and not in a single facility like Tuesday's massacre.

Previously, the bloodiest day occurred in February, when 79 prisoners died in simultaneous riots in three prisons in the country. In July, 22 more prisoners lost their lives in the Litoral penitentiary, while in September a penitentiary center was attacked by drones leaving no fatalities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Rebel Yell

Killing in Ecuador | Gang warfare in prisons continues

(Guayaquil) Despite the authorities’ promises, violence between rival gangs continues in Ecuadorian prisons, with another massacre and numerous beheadings. The final episode of this murderous soap opera took place on Tuesday in the huge prison complex of Guayas in Guayaquil, a port city and commercial crossroads in the southwest of the country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Ecuador bloodbath: Deadly unrest in Latin America's jails

At least 118 inmates died in rioting in an Ecuador jail this week before police regained control Thursday. March 28, 2018 saw one of the worst prison riots in Venezuela, with 68 people dying in a blaze in a police station jail in the northern city of Valencia.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Lasso
NBC News

Chile police bust crime ring smuggling Haitian children to U.S., Mexico

SANTIAGO — Chilean police have dismantled a crime ring that helped smuggle hundreds of children of Haitian migrants, sometimes without their parents, from Chile north to Mexico and the United States, Interpol said on Monday. The transnational group orchestrated a complex, cross-border network that smuggled an estimated 1,000 Haitian migrants...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

WorldView: Deadly prison riot in Ecuador

More than 100 people are dead after a massive prison fight in Ecuador. Former London police officer Wayne Couzens gets a life sentence for the murder of Sarah Everard. Beijing announces COVID-19 restrictions for the Winter Olympics. And a court in Canada upholds compensation for Indigenous families. Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" from London with a roundup of global headlines.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecuador#Street Gang#Criminal Gangs#Gang Violence
Metro International

Ecuador says clashes between prison gangs leave more than 100 dead

QUITO (Reuters) -Ecuador’s penitentiary system said on Wednesday that the death toll from a prison riot that took place on Tuesday had risen to at least 100 and that authorities were still working to determine the full toll. The South American nation on Tuesday night reported clashes at the Penitenciaria...
AMERICAS
The Independent

Wife of Haiti's slain president meets with judge amid probe

Martine Moïse, the widow of Haiti’s assassinated president, traveled to her homeland to answer questions behind closed doors on Wednesday from a judge overseeing the murder case. Surrounded by heavy security, Moïse waved to supporters who yelled “Justice ” and entered the courthouse in the capital of Port-au-Prince emerging almost three hours later.“I answered 80 questions,” she said. “I gave him all the information I had.”The investigation into the July 7 attack in which President Jovenel Moïse was shot several times at his private home and his wife injured continues as many wonder who masterminded and financed the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Keon Lincoln died in short and brutal attack, court hears

A 15-year-old boy was murdered outside his home in a "short and brutal" attack, a trial has heard. Keon Lincoln died after he was set upon by a group of youths on Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, on 21 January. He was repeatedly stabbed by a group who got out of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Brian Laundrie should surrender, former fugitive says

A former federal fugitive who spent two years on the lam is urging Florida’s Brian Laundrie to surrender to authorities following the homicide of his fiancée Gabby Petito. "You just gotta turn yourself in man — you gotta face the music," said Seth Ferranti, an ex-con turned writer and producer. "And if you did do something to that girl, you gotta pay the price. And if you didn’t do anything to that girl, you’ve got to present it to the jury and trust in your innocence."
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

London man jailed for sharing IS beheading videos

A British man who was radicalised online and tried to join Islamic State in Syria has been jailed in the UK for sharing the group's beheading videos. Stefan Aristidou, from Enfield, north London, returned to the UK in February after serving a partial sentence in Turkey for being a member of IS.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mexico wants progress on US extraditions, arms trafficking

Mexico said it wants to see more U.S. action on extraditions and weapons trafficking at security meetings scheduled for Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Mexico’s top diplomat said Tuesday he wants to see faster extraditions of suspects from the United States and fewer guns coming across the border. “It is important that you, United States, take effective, efficient actions to drastically reduce the illegal trafficking of weapons,” said Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard Ebrard also called for “quick judicial assistance,” suggesting that while Mexico had extradited suspects quickly to the United States, it wasn't the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
56K+
Followers
69K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy