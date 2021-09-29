Pressing Strings with Silent Old Mtns.
Hailing from Annapolis/Baltimore Pressing Strings keeps it real, toeing the line between hometown darlings and rising stars, these boys-next-door combine robust rhythms and bluesy songwriting that’s folksy and heartfelt yet funky and feel-good. Sharing the bill is Frederick favorite, Silent Old Mtns. A band for 10 years running and best friends for twice as long, Silent Old Mtns. has warmed the hearts of many with the approachable sincerity of their energetic live shows and their policy of treating fans as family.downtownfrederick.org
Comments / 0