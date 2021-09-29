CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Pressing Strings with Silent Old Mtns.

downtownfrederick.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHailing from Annapolis/Baltimore Pressing Strings keeps it real, toeing the line between hometown darlings and rising stars, these boys-next-door combine robust rhythms and bluesy songwriting that’s folksy and heartfelt yet funky and feel-good. Sharing the bill is Frederick favorite, Silent Old Mtns. A band for 10 years running and best friends for twice as long, Silent Old Mtns. has warmed the hearts of many with the approachable sincerity of their energetic live shows and their policy of treating fans as family.

downtownfrederick.org

Comments / 0

Related
classical-music.com

Strings Attached – The Voice of the Kannel

Works by Byrd, L Couperin, Dowland, Frescobaldi, Machaut, Rameau, Tulve and S Weiss. Anna-Liisa Eller (kannel, psaltry) This recording showcases Estonia’s national instrument: the kannel – said to have been played by the gods and bards of legend. Similar in its origins to the Biblical psaltery, the kannel also bears a faint resemblance to a clavichord but brags all the resonance of a harp. Originally used for Estonian folk music, it has evolved into a sophisticated concert instrument whose fully chromatic, four-octave range and ample dynamic spectrum make it strikingly versatile.
MUSIC
GlobalGrind

Rest In Peace: ‘Friday’ Legend Anthony Johnson Reportedly Found Dead

We are sad to report Anthony Johnson has passed away at the age of 56 years old. Best known for his roles in Friday and the House Party franchise, Johnson was a comedian and actor whose specialty was drawing laughter from an audience. According to his nephew, he was found lifeless in a store, then later pronounced dead. “Johnson’s nephew tells us … A.J. was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no cause of death has been released,” TMZ reports.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victoria Flips The Script On Ashland, Going Full Force With Wedding?

The Y&R spoilers for the week of October 4, 2021, show that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) switches her attitude. The couple travels to Tuscany, Italy, but she doesn’t look too certain about wanting to marry Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Then she’ll flip the script and want to get it done as soon as possible. Maybe it’s the romantic city that has her catching feelings all over again.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesource.com

Frankie Lons Mother of Keyshia Cole Cause of Death Revealed

In July of this year, Keyshia Cole and family would mourn the loss of Frankie Lons, mother of Keyshia Cole on what would have been her 61st birthday. While there were some suspicions on Lons’ cause of death the Alameda Country Coroner’s Office ruled Lons’ death was caused by “multiple drug intoxication.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

James Gandolfini Got So Drunk Filming ‘The Sopranos,’ They Chained Him To A Tree So He Wouldn’t Fall Off A Cliff

We’ve all been there at some point. You’re hanging out with your buddies, having a few drinks, and one of your friends has a few too many…. Or a shit ton too many, and next thing you know they’re flying around like a bat outta hell, being an absolute nuisance, and you just want to tie them to a tree so they can’t hurt themselves or somebody else.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
CBS Atlanta

Celebrities Hit The Red Carpet At The BET Hip Hop Awards In Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Dozens of celebrities gathered in Atlanta for the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Friday, October 1, 2021. BET will air the award show on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 9 p.m. EST. Glitz and glamour hit the red carpet before the show. “I’m excited. I can’t wait to see everybody. It’s lit,” said Ari Fletcher, a social media influencer and Moneybagg Yo’s girlfriend. “I feel like it’s amazing. They need something like this, something fresh, something cute. Look at me,” said Digital Cypher Kidd Kenn, flaunting his vibrant blue...
ATLANTA, GA
maggrand.com

This photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito could be key

A photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito from the campsite where Dog the Bounty Hunter got tip could be key. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were captured behind bars, smiling at each other at a Florida campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter believes could hold that the photo could be the key to finding the dead woman’s fugitive beau.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy