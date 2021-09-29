CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinema Club Film Series – Sense and Sensibility

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cinema Club Film Series, presented by Wonder Book, kicks off its season with Jane Austin’s Sense and Sensibility, a 1995 period drama film directed by Ang Lee and based on Austen’s 1811 novel of the same name. Emma Thompson wrote the screenplay and stars as Elinor Dashwood, while Kate Winslet plays Elinor’s younger sister Marianne. The story follows the Dashwood sisters, members of a wealthy English family of landed gentry, as they must deal with circumstances of sudden destitution. They are forced to seek financial security through marriage. Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman play their respective suitors.

