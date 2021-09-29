Bram Stoker’s Dracula

The role of Dracula has been done and done again so many times that some people are bound to say that it should possibly be set aside for a while or redone completely by focusing on other aspects of the story such as Renfield or Van Helsing, which has been done. But the legendary vampire is still a very big draw since his legend is one that can be played with again and again in order to bring a different story or a different aspect of a story to the audience in a manner that might be kind of interesting. The only issue is that there are good vampire movies and there are those that are absolutely horrible, and depending on a person’s perspective there isn’t a very big middle ground when it comes to this character. Luke Evans wasn’t a bad Dracula, nor was Gary Oldman, but thinking about Gerard Butler and a few others is worth cringing over. The gold standard represented by names such as Bela Lugosi and Christopher Lee is hard to reach since in this era there are great actors, but how they portray certain characters is usually subject to one perspective or another.

