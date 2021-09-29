Bram Stoker’s Dracula

After a long time in development, Amblin Entertainment has announced that the upcoming Dracula-inspired film The Last Voyage of the Demeter has wrapped shooting. The film has had a long and troubled past, with the original script penned in 2002 by Bragi Schut and Robert Schwentke on board (no pun intended) to direct. The project, however, found itself stranded in development hell for nearly two decades, with a number of different directors being brought in to helm (pun intended this time) the film, including Marcus Nispel, Stefan Ruzowitsky, David Slade, and Neil Marshall. In 2019, it was announced that a new version of the screenplay was written by Zak Olkewicz and that the project was being directed by André Øvredal, director of films such as The Autopsy of Jane Doe and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. The full tweet reads:
