CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

downtownfrederick.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate Halloween with this 1992 Francis Ford Coppola critically acclaimed adaptation of Bram Stoker’s horror classic on the big screen! This film is part of the Cinema Club Film series sponsored by Wonder Book. Proof of vaccination or a negative covid test is required at this time to attend an...

downtownfrederick.org

Comments / 0

Related
theonefeather.com

Dracula looks to bring a spectacle to Cherokee

An immersive experience, high-level action, and a lot of blood. This is what is being promised from the producers of Dracula: The Failings of Men, a show coming to the Mountainside Theatre in Cherokee this weekend. Havoc Movement Company is putting on their new adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic monster’s...
CHEROKEE, NC
FANGORIA

Take a Peek At LUGOSI: THE RISE AND FALL OF HOLLYWOOD'S DRACULA

Koren Shadmi's brand new upcoming graphic novel chronicles the life of the iconic Bela Lugosi. After gaining notoriety as Count Dracula in Universal's adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel, Lugosi eventually faced hardships and battled addiction. Check out a sneak peek of some of the pages from the upcoming graphic novel. But first, here's an exclusive quote from Koren Shadmi, discussing why he chose Lugosi as the subject for this piece.
MOVIES
Collider

Dracula Film 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' Wraps Filming

After a long time in development, Amblin Entertainment has announced that the upcoming Dracula-inspired film The Last Voyage of the Demeter has wrapped shooting. The film has had a long and troubled past, with the original script penned in 2002 by Bragi Schut and Robert Schwentke on board (no pun intended) to direct. The project, however, found itself stranded in development hell for nearly two decades, with a number of different directors being brought in to helm (pun intended this time) the film, including Marcus Nispel, Stefan Ruzowitsky, David Slade, and Neil Marshall. In 2019, it was announced that a new version of the screenplay was written by Zak Olkewicz and that the project was being directed by André Øvredal, director of films such as The Autopsy of Jane Doe and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. The full tweet reads:
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bram Stoker
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
bloody-disgusting.com

The Reluctant Queer at the Center of ‘Dracula’s Daughter’ [Horror Queers Podcast]

Dracula’s Daughter Said ACAB. After getting anxious with the frightening apparition in It Follows, we got campy with the much-maligned late franchise entry Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare. After that we toured the streets of Los Angeles in David Lynch’s masterpiece Mulholland Drive, but now we’re going all the way back to the ’30s to check in with Countess Zaleska in Lambert Hillyer‘s queer horror classic Dracula’s Daughter!
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Modern Actors Who Could Portray Dracula

The role of Dracula has been done and done again so many times that some people are bound to say that it should possibly be set aside for a while or redone completely by focusing on other aspects of the story such as Renfield or Van Helsing, which has been done. But the legendary vampire is still a very big draw since his legend is one that can be played with again and again in order to bring a different story or a different aspect of a story to the audience in a manner that might be kind of interesting. The only issue is that there are good vampire movies and there are those that are absolutely horrible, and depending on a person’s perspective there isn’t a very big middle ground when it comes to this character. Luke Evans wasn’t a bad Dracula, nor was Gary Oldman, but thinking about Gerard Butler and a few others is worth cringing over. The gold standard represented by names such as Bela Lugosi and Christopher Lee is hard to reach since in this era there are great actors, but how they portray certain characters is usually subject to one perspective or another.
MOVIES
93.1 KISS FM

Check Out The Original Dracula And Frankenstein This Weekend In Theaters

Look, I'll be honest. I'm a huge wuss when it comes to scary movies and haunted houses. I don't like being scared by things jumping out at me on the movie screen or in a haunted house. But I do love classic movies and I actually love old school monster movies. They were more about messing with your mind rather than scaring you with blood and guts. The movie monsters back then were also pretty campy no matter how much they were trying to scare you so they're more fun to watch than modern scary movies.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Modern-Day Dracula Movie The Bride Finds A New Male Lead

It was only yesterday that we were reflecting on the sheer volume of Dracula movies in the works, with Last Voyage of the Demeter wrapping principal photography after spending two decades stuck in development hell, which is just the very tip of the fanged iceberg. Karyn Kusama is adapting Bram...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At This Time#Vaccinations#Film Series#Wonder Book#Covid
Cosmopolitan

Why the cast of Bridgerton wasn't at the Emmys

Despite there being lots of lovely red carpet looks at the Emmys, there was one cast that was noticeably absent from the ceremony: Bridgerton. The show was up for a whopping 12 (!) categories during the evening, including the prestigious Outstanding Drama Series, but there were a distinct lack of Featheringtons and Bridgertons in attendance.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Hollywood Reporter

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh Join Benicio Del Toro Thriller ‘Reptile’ (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh have joined Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake in Reptile, a crime thriller that Grant Singer is directing for Netflix. Also joining the cast are Frances Fisher (Watchmen) and Eric Bogosian (Succession). Written by Singer and Benjamin Brewer, the script centers on a hardened detective (Del Toro) who, after the the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. Silverstone is playing Del Toro’s wife, while Pitt is a man so...
MOVIES
CatTime

5 Terrifying Tales Of Frightful Felines For Halloween!

Are you getting in the mood for Halloween? It's always fun to read scary stories by the masters of thrills and chills, especially if they feature creepy cats. Here are five spooky stories that feature kitties. Check them out... if you dare! The post 5 Terrifying Tales Of Frightful Felines For Halloween! appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
TVLine

B Positive Season 2 Recasts [Spoiler]

Drew Dunbar’s girlfriend will look a little different upon her return from Switzerland. Rosa Salazar, who previously recurred as Adriana during Season 1 of B Positive, is not returning for Season 2 of the CBS sitcom, TVLine has confirmed. As revealed in newly released photos from the Thursday, Oct. 21 episode, CBS Diversity Showcase alumnus Michelle Ortiz will take over the role of Drew’s significant other — but is their relationship long for this world? As previously reported, Season 2 of B Positive will undergo a creative revamp. In the wake of the kidney transplant that ended Season 1, the series will turn...
TV SERIES
Variety

Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand Bring Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ to the Oscars Race

The early days of awards season bring buzz and promise, but they also mean it’s time for studios to develop strategy and brainstorm opportunities to strike. With the Toronto International Film Festival handing out its prestigious People’s Choice prize to Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” the Focus Features drama has the authority to declare itself the best picture front-runner for this awards season — but holding on to the throne won’t be easy. Speaking of thrones, Joel Coen’s adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” his first solo directorial helm without his brother Ethan in years, played like gangbusters at the Sept. 24 opening night...
MOVIES
hometownnewstc.com

World premiere Dracula at Vero Beach Theatre Guild

VERO BEACH ― On Oct. 6, the Vero Beach Theatre Guild will debut a world premiere production of Bram Stoker’s classic thriller Dracula, adapted for the stage and directed by Vero Beach resident Alex Martinez. This is the first time the VBTG has presented a premiere production since Frankenstein; a...
VERO BEACH, FL
rockpapershotgun.com

Frankenstein and Dracula are roomies in this moody narrative adventure

"Dracula and Frankenstein are modern day 20-something flatmates who never see one another and only exchange sticky notes. Also they are both very sad. Also Dracula wears puple shades," is the kind of message I'd expect to see from one of my writing acquaintances with the timestamp [2:15am]. It's also the kind of thing I'd respond to with a "yes, do it," eager to find out exactly how the hell they would. That's the energy that I downloaded Frank And Drake's demo with, and it sure is a moody, somber narrative adventure about two unlikely housemates.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy