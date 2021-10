Drones are being trialled by Royal Mail in Scotland to deliver post to remote islands and reduce carbon emissions.The two-week trial began on Monday from Kirkwall to North Ronaldsay, in the Orkney Islands of north Scotland.The mail is being carried by a large, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) named Ultra, built by UK-based transportation company Windracers Ltd, in hopes to better connect remote island communities.The UAV can transport 100kg of various types of post to the island, which is then delivered as normal by local postal workers when it reaches the northern island.Nick Landon, chief commercial officer at Royal Mail, said:...

