What's the one kind of car that every enthusiast seems to pine for and lament its death? OK, other than the brown manual station wagon? Cheap sports cars and sporty coupes, especially rear-drive ones. They seem to have been disappearing steadily since the 1980s and 1990s. Celicas, 240SXs, non-turbo RX-7s and Supras, or even little British sports cars and all variety of American performance coupes if you go farther back. But (in the voice of Morpheus from "The Matrix") what if I told you that there are two excellent sports cars that start under $30,000, come with manual transmissions and have easily modified four-cylinder engines? Ones that you see all the time. They're the Ford Mustang and the Chevy Camaro.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO