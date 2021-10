In week 4, the Packers took care of business and secured their third win of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. There was a lot to be happy about in the win, however, Packers superstar CB Jaire Alexander left the game in the third quarter after putting a big hit on Steelers rookie RB Najee Harris. The All-Pro corner left the game with a shoulder injury and looked like he was in significant pain.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO