Most Popular Boys’ Names Unique to Every State

By Sarah Burns
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PxP56_0cCAPWjU00 “Nomen est omen” is a Latin expression that means your name is a sign...or even your destiny. If that is so, then 24/7 Tempo’s list of the most popular boy names unique to every state will make for very interesting reading.

There may be fairly obvious reasons why some names are particularly popular. Others can only be described as wildly creative. For example, the most popular boy name unique to Arkansas is Bb -- and for good measure the corresponding girl name is Bg! ( These were the most popular never-before-seen names in 2020 .)

To identify the most popular boys’ names unique to every state, 24/7 Tempo used a metric called the location quotient to determine which names have been more common in a given state over the past 20 years than they have been nationally. We calculated the location quotient using name frequency data by year and by state from the Social Security Administration (SSA), considering only names with 10 or more entries. (If there was a tie in location quotient, we chose the name with the highest birth number.) Names that occurred fewer than 10 times in each state were excluded from consideration. Spelling variations on similar names were not combined for this analysis.

The most popular boy name unique to Hawaii, it turns out, is Kamaehu. According to an online dictionary, it means “strength, energy, firmness of resolution, fixedness of purpose.” These are all fine qualities, especially if nomen est omen.

Bartlomiej is particularly popular in Illinois, which probably has something to do with the state’s large Polish population. Similarly, Hussein is popular in Michigan and Shlomie is popular in New York, states which have, respectively, substantial Arab and Jewish populations.

Click here to see the most popular boys’ names in every state

In the last 20 years more than 600 boys in Maine were named Colby. That’s also the name of a top-ranked liberal arts college there. Truman is the most popular boy name unique to Missouri. It’s the home state of Harry S. Truman, the 33rd president of the United States, and Truman State University is named after him. (These are the most popular names in America since 1880.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25WD5i_0cCAPWjU00

1. Alabama: Kendarius
> Location quotient: 13.5 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Kendarius in last 20 years: 90
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: William (10,508), James (7,532)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ve2OR_0cCAPWjU00

2. Alaska: Paxson
> Location quotient: 50.5 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Paxson in last 20 years: 23
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: James (1,022), Michael (969)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OD9Hw_0cCAPWjU00

3. Arizona: Erubiel
> Location quotient: 20.8 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Erubiel in last 20 years: 67
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (9,559), Daniel (9,163)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wDBie_0cCAPWjU00

4. Arkansas: Bb
> Location quotient: 130.4 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Bb in last 20 years: 16
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: William (4,394), Jacob (3,981)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207UhD_0cCAPWjU00

5. California: Hakop
> Location quotient: 8.3 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Hakop in last 20 years: 21
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Daniel (65,582), Jacob (59,102)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqT5i_0cCAPWjU00

6. Colorado: Decker
> Location quotient: 3.7 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Decker in last 20 years: 92
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (6,614), Alexander (6,043)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hC5jO_0cCAPWjU00

7. Connecticut: Kauan
> Location quotient: 4.6 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Kauan in last 20 years: 11
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Michael (5,974), Matthew (5,294)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jI2jb_0cCAPWjU00

8. Delaware: Nasir
> Location quotient: 4.0 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Nasir in last 20 years: 83
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Michael (1,482), Jacob (1,182)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OFAz_0cCAPWjU00

9. Florida: Marvens
> Location quotient: 7.3 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Marvens in last 20 years: 88
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Michael (25,218), Jacob (23,242)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W4Ug9_0cCAPWjU00

10. Georgia: Quintavious
> Location quotient: 12.3 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Quintavious in last 20 years: 149
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: William (18,315), Joshua (13,305)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d64Qo_0cCAPWjU00

11. Hawaii: Kamaehu
> Location quotient: 523.9 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Kamaehu in last 20 years: 10
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Noah (1,764), Ethan (1,400)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084Ay2_0cCAPWjU00

12. Idaho: Bridger
> Location quotient: 23.2 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Bridger in last 20 years: 364
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (2,013), Ethan (1,960)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXNTq_0cCAPWjU00

13. Illinois: Bartlomiej
> Location quotient: 23.7 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Bartlomiej in last 20 years: 10
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Michael (18,598), Jacob (18,312)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5lFH_0cCAPWjU00

14. Indiana: Brayton
> Location quotient: 3.4 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Brayton in last 20 years: 100
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (10,076), Ethan (8,598)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1Rxz_0cCAPWjU00

15. Iowa: Kinnick
> Location quotient: 99.0 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Kinnick in last 20 years: 336
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (4,215), Ethan (3,688)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNV9y_0cCAPWjU00

16. Kansas: Kale
> Location quotient: 4.4 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Kale in last 20 years: 164
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (4,125), Ethan (3,732)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5Z6s_0cCAPWjU00

17. Kentucky: Claire
> Location quotient: 91.1 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Claire in last 20 years: 11
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: William (8,002), Jacob (7,792)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMw6L_0cCAPWjU00

18. Louisiana: Beaux
> Location quotient: 15.0 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Beaux in last 20 years: 222
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Michael (5,346), Jacob (5,289)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSPp3_0cCAPWjU00

19. Maine: Colby
> Location quotient: 10.3 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Colby in last 20 years: 620
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (1,805), Benjamin (1,538)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXb2N_0cCAPWjU00

20. Maryland: Tavon
> Location quotient: 12.0 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Tavon in last 20 years: 261
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Michael (8,025), Jacob (7,558)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7jDH_0cCAPWjU00

21. Massachusetts: Kaua
> Location quotient: 24.2 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Kaua in last 20 years: 12
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Michael (10,813), Matthew (10,177)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JTBgv_0cCAPWjU00

22. Michigan: Hussein
> Location quotient: 13.8 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Hussein in last 20 years: 705
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (15,594), Michael (11,917)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19L4nS_0cCAPWjU00

23. Minnesota: Abdirahman
> Location quotient: 32.9 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Abdirahman in last 20 years: 831
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (7,478), William (7,149)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umpFv_0cCAPWjU00

24. Mississippi: Jadarius
> Location quotient: 21.1 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Jadarius in last 20 years: 136
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: William (5,617), James (4,849)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcvRm_0cCAPWjU00

25. Missouri: Truman
> Location quotient: 4.2 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Truman in last 20 years: 253
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (9,143), William (8,361)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkFW8_0cCAPWjU00

26. Montana: Colter
> Location quotient: 47.6 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Colter in last 20 years: 220
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: William (1,102), Jacob (1,067)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UsIOb_0cCAPWjU00

27. Nebraska: Brecken
> Location quotient: 10.3 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Brecken in last 20 years: 187
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (2,848), William (2,327)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSlex_0cCAPWjU00

28. Nevada: Adan
> Location quotient: 2.9 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Adan in last 20 years: 329
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Anthony (3,958), Jacob (3,650)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDRcp_0cCAPWjU00

29. New Hampshire: Baby
> Location quotient: 9.0 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Baby in last 20 years: 36
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (2,017), Benjamin (1,703)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156qnA_0cCAPWjU00

30. New Jersey: Avrohom
> Location quotient: 22.2 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Avrohom in last 20 years: 913
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Michael (17,562), Matthew (15,936)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xq5Xq_0cCAPWjU00

31. New Mexico: Estevan
> Location quotient: 25.2 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Estevan in last 20 years: 404
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (2,774), Joshua (2,560)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HouHY_0cCAPWjU00

32. New York: Shlomie
> Location quotient: 19.0 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Shlomie in last 20 years: 31
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Michael (35,270), Matthew (30,660)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZMiv_0cCAPWjU00

33. North Carolina: Zymir
> Location quotient: 8.4 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Zymir in last 20 years: 220
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: William (16,862), Jacob (13,833)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KkqQk_0cCAPWjU00

34. North Dakota: Briggs
> Location quotient: 7.8 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Briggs in last 20 years: 53
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (1,096), Ethan (1,083)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FmaWp_0cCAPWjU00

35. Ohio: Crosley
> Location quotient: 8.9 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Crosley in last 20 years: 24
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (18,555), Michael (15,401)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02JDZ1_0cCAPWjU00

36. Oklahoma: Rowdy
> Location quotient: 10.0 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Rowdy in last 20 years: 225
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (5,250), Ethan (4,517)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ifv2Z_0cCAPWjU00

37. Oregon: Alder
> Location quotient: 12.9 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Alder in last 20 years: 78
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (4,523), Ethan (4,125)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVcpf_0cCAPWjU00

38. Pennsylvania: Coopar
> Location quotient: 30.3 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Coopar in last 20 years: 13
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Michael (18,811), Jacob (17,583)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnkoP_0cCAPWjU00

39. Rhode Island: Domenic
> Location quotient: 14.2 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Domenic in last 20 years: 85
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Michael (1,781), Jacob (1,617)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15zo1l_0cCAPWjU00

40. South Carolina: Hampton
> Location quotient: 20.4 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Hampton in last 20 years: 280
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: William (8,619), James (6,511)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bozeW_0cCAPWjU00

41. South Dakota: Tate
> Location quotient: 10.1 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Tate in last 20 years: 254
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (1,217), Mason (1,072)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSHhP_0cCAPWjU00

42. Tennessee: Neyland
> Location quotient: 38.4 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Neyland in last 20 years: 246
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: William (13,439), Jacob (10,448)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gAp6e_0cCAPWjU00

43. Texas: Joeangel
> Location quotient: 7.4 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Joeangel in last 20 years: 149
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jose (43,650), Jacob (42,348)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4Ujh_0cCAPWjU00

44. Utah: Korver
> Location quotient: 60.9 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Korver in last 20 years: 91
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Ethan (5,257), William (5,237)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cFsop_0cCAPWjU00

45. Vermont: Sawyer
> Location quotient: 6.4 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Sawyer in last 20 years: 230
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (800), William (687)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wlfJ_0cCAPWjU00

46. Virginia: De
> Location quotient: 5.3 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named De in last 20 years: 14
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: William (13,364), Jacob (11,638)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZUQs_0cCAPWjU00

47. Washington: Avenir
> Location quotient: 6.9 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Avenir in last 20 years: 31
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (8,266), Ethan (8,102)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZH04_0cCAPWjU00

48. West Virginia: Dakota
> Location quotient: 5.8 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Dakota in last 20 years: 888
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (3,409), Hunter (2,473)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05QKmw_0cCAPWjU00

49. Wisconsin: Kong
> Location quotient: 12.3 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Kong in last 20 years: 10
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Jacob (7,503), Ethan (6,905)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVwBz_0cCAPWjU00

50. Wyoming: Ryker
> Location quotient: 7.9 times more common than nationwide
> Number of baby boys named Ryker in last 20 years: 158
> Most and 2nd most popular baby boy name: Wyatt (599), Jacob (573)

