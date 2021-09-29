Step Inside The Abandoned Eloise Asylum For An Immersive Haunted Experience In Michigan

Are you ready to explore a one-of-a-kind haunted attraction in Michigan? While many of us remain skeptical of the paranormal, Halloween is the perfect time of year to indulge in a bit of spooky excitement and fun. Whether or not you believe in ghosts, you’ll undoubtedly have a blast when you step inside this purportedly haunted asylum in the Great Lakes State.

Eloise Psychiatric Hospital, also known as Eloise Asylum, is located in the city of Westland.

This sizable complex boasts a unique and fascinating history. Eloise first opened its doors in 1839 as a “poor house” and farm and eventually operated as the largest psychiatric facility in the United States.

At the height of its operation as a hospital and sanatorium, the property was home to a whopping 78 buildings. Today, most structures have been abandoned, demolished, or entirely repurposed.

While it’s important to acknowledge the reality of Eloise’s history as a facility for people suffering from mental illnesses, there’s no denying the sense of eeriness that abounds throughout the grounds.

In order to emphasize its supposedly haunted elements, Eloise has opened what it hopes will be known as the “Disney of Haunted Attractions:” a whopping 30,000 square-foot immersive horror experience.

During your visit, you’ll walk through one of the few remaining buildings and find yourself surrounded by the sights, sounds, and sensations of a terrifying haunted house. Eloise isn’t for the faint of heart.

With the aid of high-tech equipment, this experience promises to provide spine-tingling memories for only the bravest of guests. You’ll be thoroughly frightened after you complete the 40-minute journey.

If that weren’t enough, proceeds from the event benefit the on-site facility for unhoused people. This is one creepy Halloween outing that perfectly combines horror, history, and the spirit of the spooky season.

To learn more about the haunted attraction at Eloise Asylum or to purchase tickets, click here . Are you brave enough to tackle this ghoulish locale? What are some of your other favorite haunted places in Michigan? Share your experiences with us by leaving a Facebook comment or recommend another must-visit Halloween event by filling out our nomination form here .

If you can’t get enough spookiness, be sure to read about this haunted hotel in Michigan .

The post Step Inside The Abandoned Eloise Asylum For An Immersive Haunted Experience In Michigan appeared first on Only In Your State .