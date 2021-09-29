CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Step Inside The Abandoned Eloise Asylum For An Immersive Haunted Experience In Michigan

By Sophie Boudreau
Only In Michigan
Only In Michigan
 7 days ago

Are you ready to explore a one-of-a-kind haunted attraction in Michigan? While many of us remain skeptical of the paranormal, Halloween is the perfect time of year to indulge in a bit of spooky excitement and fun. Whether or not you believe in ghosts, you’ll undoubtedly have a blast when you step inside this purportedly haunted asylum in the Great Lakes State.

Eloise Psychiatric Hospital, also known as Eloise Asylum, is located in the city of Westland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbAXm_0cCAPBRT00
Google Maps

This sizable complex boasts a unique and fascinating history. Eloise first opened its doors in 1839 as a “poor house” and farm and eventually operated as the largest psychiatric facility in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkoXV_0cCAPBRT00
Flickr/upnorthmemories

At the height of its operation as a hospital and sanatorium, the property was home to a whopping 78 buildings. Today, most structures have been abandoned, demolished, or entirely repurposed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bvMLU_0cCAPBRT00
Flickr/upnorthmemories

While it’s important to acknowledge the reality of Eloise’s history as a facility for people suffering from mental illnesses, there’s no denying the sense of eeriness that abounds throughout the grounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pG9qD_0cCAPBRT00
Facebook/Eloise Asylum

In order to emphasize its supposedly haunted elements, Eloise has opened what it hopes will be known as the “Disney of Haunted Attractions:” a whopping 30,000 square-foot immersive horror experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c1kxe_0cCAPBRT00
Facebook/Eloise Asylum

During your visit, you’ll walk through one of the few remaining buildings and find yourself surrounded by the sights, sounds, and sensations of a terrifying haunted house. Eloise isn’t for the faint of heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z75wF_0cCAPBRT00
Google Reviews/Kim Koper Davis

With the aid of high-tech equipment, this experience promises to provide spine-tingling memories for only the bravest of guests. You’ll be thoroughly frightened after you complete the 40-minute journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOxkz_0cCAPBRT00
Facebook/Eloise Asylum

If that weren’t enough, proceeds from the event benefit the on-site facility for unhoused people. This is one creepy Halloween outing that perfectly combines horror, history, and the spirit of the spooky season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBtru_0cCAPBRT00
Facebook/Eloise Asylum

To learn more about the haunted attraction at Eloise Asylum or to purchase tickets, click here . Are you brave enough to tackle this ghoulish locale? What are some of your other favorite haunted places in Michigan? Share your experiences with us by leaving a Facebook comment or recommend another must-visit Halloween event by filling out our nomination form here .

If you can’t get enough spookiness, be sure to read about this haunted hotel in Michigan .

The post Step Inside The Abandoned Eloise Asylum For An Immersive Haunted Experience In Michigan appeared first on Only In Your State.

