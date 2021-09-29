Today In Retail: Google Unveils Enhanced Shopping Tools; Square Partners with TikTok

Digital identity verification solutions have advanced so far and fast that they’re now a staple within the technology arsenal of most consumer-facing organizations. With COVID-19 preventing banks, retailers and just about anyone else from doing business face-to-face, it’s impossible for a customer to simply hand over their passport or driver’s license to prove they are who they’re claiming to be. The rise of digital verification tools quickly solved that conundrum – the consumer snaps a quick selfie with passport in hand, artificial intelligence algorithms immediately get to work, and in just a few seconds they’re verified and good to go.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO