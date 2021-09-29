Today In Retail: Google Unveils Enhanced Shopping Tools; Square Partners with TikTok
In today’s top retail news, Google is adding new features to its Google Lens technology to help make shopping more seamless, while Square and TikTok are partnering to allow online sellers to send customers directly to their digital storefronts. Also, Etsy has opened a virtual house to try to keep consumers engaged, and the spread of COVID-19 across Vietnam is delaying the delivery of the iPhone 13.www.pymnts.com
