Today In Retail: Google Unveils Enhanced Shopping Tools; Square Partners with TikTok

 7 days ago
In today’s top retail news, Google is adding new features to its Google Lens technology to help make shopping more seamless, while Square and TikTok are partnering to allow online sellers to send customers directly to their digital storefronts. Also, Etsy has opened a virtual house to try to keep consumers engaged, and the spread of COVID-19 across Vietnam is delaying the delivery of the iPhone 13.

pymnts

ChowNow Joins Tech Providers Aiming to Alleviate Restaurants’ Digital Growing Pains

Restaurant operators are fed up with managing their disparate mess of digital solutions, and tech providers are noting the opportunity. On Tuesday (Oct. 5), online ordering platform ChowNow announced a new product, its “Order Better Network,” which quickly makes restaurants’ menus available across an expansive suite of digital marketplaces and social networks, integrating ordering buttons to drive conversion.
FOOD & DRINKS
pymnts

Lending Platforms' Digital Makeovers Turn Paper-Pushing Into Profits

Liquidity is the lifeblood of lending. And liquidity exists only when lenders and borrowers are easily able to find one another, agree on terms, access the capital that’s needed — and distribute that same capital quickly while enabling repayment. As LendingClub Vice President of Member and Investor Strategy Jessie Garton...
ECONOMY
industryglobalnews24.com

Thales and Google partner-up for secure cloud services

Thales and Google collaborate for cloud computing services for France. They are planning to create a France-based company. Google and French Defense company Thales have collaborated to state-vetted cloud computing services. This alliance is being formed for the storage of some of France's most sensitive data. The alliance between Europe's...
BUSINESS
pymnts

As Digital Business Payments Become the Norm, New Use Cases Emerge

Whether it’s a finance team separated from the physical office mail and corporate checkbook, or legions of remote workers seeking purchase authorizations or expense reimbursements, the shortcomings of paper-based payments and processes have been laid bare over the last 18 months. It’s taken more than a year for some companies...
TECHNOLOGY
Trusted Reviews

Google unveils sweep of eco-friendly updates

Google is introducing a plethora of new eco-friendly updates, including more sustainable travel routes with Maps. Google has been working on its eco-footprint lately, as the company has recently come out with a few ways to be more eco-friendly, with a goal to become the ecosystem of choice for the more environmentally conscious.
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts

SMBs Look for Leg Up in Competing on Digital Marketplaces

At the beginning of 2021, optimistic prognosticators said the U.S. would be out of the pandemic’s depths by the fall, but with vaccination rates slowed and the delta variant spreading across the country, only 24% of Main Street small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) say their community is completely back to normal.
RETAIL
pymnts

Retailers Embrace Early Holiday Shopping to Combat Tangled Supply Chains

The witches have barely had a chance to ride their broomsticks, but retailers are already hearing sleigh bells, rolling out holiday shopping deals earlier than ever as inflation continues to push prices higher and myriad supply chain issues lead to inventory shortages across the board. Next week, Target will launch...
RETAIL
