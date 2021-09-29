CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas tells judge US lacks power to sue over abortion law

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

Congress never empowered the U.S. Justice Department to file lawsuits to “enforce a constitutional right to abortion,” despite many chances to do so, lawyers for Texas told a judge weighing whether to temporarily block a new state law strictly limiting the procedure. U.S. prosecutors have long had only limited authority...

Washington Post

A troubling poll reinforces why Supreme Court justices are targeting critics

As The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes wrote in recent days, the Supreme Court is embarking on “what could be an extraordinarily controversial term.” Key cases on religious rights, gun control, race and especially abortion rights await the court’s new 6-to-3 conservative majority, with the potential for major changes in store for our country.
TheDailyBeast

Judge Temporarily Blocks Restrictive Texas Abortion Law

A judge issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday that temporarily blocks the enforcement of Texas’ controversial new abortion law, S.B. 8. Federal judge Robert Pitman wrote, “People seeking abortions face irreparable harm when they are unable to access abortions; these individuals are entitled to access to abortions under the U.S. Constitution; S.B. 8 prevents access to abortion; a preliminary injunction will allow—at least for some subset of affected individuals—abortions to proceed that otherwise would not have.” The Justice Department had filed suit against the state of Texas to overturn the law at the direction of President Joe Biden. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration is likely to appeal the injunction. Pitman also ordered the state to publish “visible, easy-to-understand” warnings online that Texas courts would not accept lawsuits under S.B. 8 and to notify state court judges and clerks that they should not take up such cases. The law deputizes private citizens to sue anyone who assists in performing an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant.
Janesville Gazette

Texas abortion law put on hold after Biden legal challenge

A federal judge temporarily blocked Texas’s new ban on most abortions, handing a major early victory to the Biden administration as it seeks to overturn the strictest such law in the nation. The ruling Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin, Texas, means medical professionals can once again...
CBS Austin

TX near-total abortion ban temporarily blocked, spurring state to quickly appeal

*Editor's Note: This headline has been altered for length*. "Texas' near-total abortion ban is temporarily blocked by a federal judge, spurring the state to quickly appeal" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Ken Paxton
Merrick Garland
bloomberglaw.com

Texas Judge Presses State on ‘Unusual’ Design of Abortion Law

A federal judge weighing whether to temporarily halt a Texas law limiting abortions said it appears to have been crafted to avoid lawsuits against the state. “I think that’s what this whole statute was designed to do -- to find a proxy for the state that would insulate the state from this sort of judicial oversight that ordinarily would exist,” U.S. District Judge.
mynews13.com

Justice Department calls on federal judge to stop Texas abortion law

The Department of Justice on Friday urged a federal judge to temporarily block a restrictive Texas law that bans most abortions in the state, arguing in a three-hour virtual hearing that it is not only “brazen” in its scope, but also enables an “unprecedented scheme of vigilante justice.”. The bill,...
K2 Radio

Biden Administration Urges Judge to Block Texas Abortion Law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration urged a federal judge to block the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, which has banned most abortions in Texas since early September. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman did not say when he would rule following a nearly three-hour hearing Friday in Austin. So...
fox26houston.com

Federal judge holds hearing about new Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas - A federal judge is set to hear arguments to a challenge against the restrictive Texas abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman will be making the decision on the lawsuit which was brought forward by the Biden administration. Senate Bill 8, also known as the "Heartbeat Law",...
TIME

The Major Supreme Court Cases to Watch This Fall

The nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court will return to the bench to hear oral arguments on Oct. 4, kicking off what could be one of the most monumental terms in years. After an unusually busy summer—in which they handed down major rulings on immigration and the federal eviction ban—the justices will hear several historic cases this fall, including ones that could have significant consequences for abortion access and gun rights.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lawyer Sues Texas Doctor Who Performed Abortion To Test New Law

A closely split Supreme Court upheld a Texas statute that prohibits most abortions, thereby depriving most women in the country's second-largest state of their right to an abortion. The Texas legislation, which was signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions after medical experts discover heart activity, which typically occurs around six weeks and before many women are aware that they are pregnant.
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
