CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

CU’s International Film Series celebrates 80 years with diverse lineup, visiting filmmakers and more

By Kalene McCort
Colorado Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the beginning of the pandemic — when we found ourselves bound to the house — few things offered comfort like movies. Whether streaming a new release or revisiting a film whose dialogue lives rent free in your brain, something about logging on to Netflix, or dusting off a cherished Blu-ray, brought a bit of joy to quarantine. Heck, it was almost a passport to the outside world.

www.coloradodaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Telluride, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Boulder, CO
Entertainment
State
Oregon State
City
Boulder, CO
The Hill

Senate poised to stave off debt crisis

The Senate appeared poised to stave off a debt ceiling crisis of its own making on Wednesday after Democrats said they could accept a surprise offer from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to raise the debt limit for two months. McConnell made the offer shortly before the Senate was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Gibney
Person
Trent Harris
Person
Amanda Peet
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy