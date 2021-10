BMW Design – A Transformative Process. Of course, his latest designs have come under fire by the general public and media, so we wanted to learn more about the new design direction at BMW Group. “I would say we are in a constant transformation because the speed of change in terms of technology has picked up dramatically,” Van Hooydonk told us. “So we feel that our speed of change and design needs to grow accordingly. We are now in a period where we want to make a form language that has fewer and reduced lines. The lines that we do have should be super sharp that and meaningful and we try to actually express a character stronger character with fewer elements.”

