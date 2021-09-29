CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Fingers Crossed The New 2023 Maserati GranTurismo Looks Something Like This

Carscoops
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese independent illustrations were made by Kolesa and while based on recent camouflaged prototypes of the GranTurismo, they are neither related to nor endorsed by Maserati. The Maserati GranTurismo is long overdue for an overhaul and later this year, or perhaps in early 2022, the next-generation model will launch. It has the potential to be even better than its predecessor and if these renderings prove accurate, may look even nicer.

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: First Official Look At Angry ‘Vette, Full Reveal Confirmed For October 26

Chevrolet has released the first photo of the 2023 Corvette Z06, before its official unveiling that is scheduled for Tuesday, October 26th. This is our first official look at the new Corvette Z06 without any camouflage. We can see a redesigned bodykit including a unique front bumper inspired by the Corvette C8.R race car, wider fenders and larger side intakes. The multi-spoke wheels also appear to be unique to the Z06, while the surprising absence of a fixed rear spoiler could mean that the car will be available with different visual/aero packages.
CARS
Carscoops

Before Radford, Ant Anstead Built The One-Off 2018 Dowsetts Comet Modern Classic

Wheeler Dealers’ Ant Anstead has long been interested in making limited production cars. Now associated with the Radford Type 62-2, he helped build this, the 2018 Dowsetts Comet. The one-off creation is built on a steel spaceframe chassis with Kevlar-reinforced fiberglass body panels made to be both strong and light....
CARS
Carscoops

Toyota Tundra-Inspired Sequoia Rendering Looks Very Rugged

This is an independent rendering from Kolesa and is not related to nor endorsed by Toyota. Hot on the heels of the new Toyota Tundra being unveiled, renderings have hit the web showing what the third-generation Sequoia could look like. The Sequoia is based on the Tundra and has been...
CARS
Carscoops

Honda’s First Type R Teasers, Lamborghini Resurrects Original Countach, And Ferrari’s Retro-Inspired V12 One-Off: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Are you in the market for a new Ford Bronco? Well if you are desperate to get one as soon as possible, there are ads on more than ten different examples listed for more than $100,000, with one commanding a stunning $150,000 asking price. This sounds absurd for a car with a starting price of $28,500 (plus $1,495 for destination) but that’s what happens when demand is greater than supply.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fingers Crossed#Maserati Granturismo#Design#The Maserati Granturismo#Alfa#Grancabrio#Ice
Motor1.com

2022 Maserati GranTurismo Takes Shape In Unofficial Renderings

A new Maserati GranTurismo is in development, but it looks quite similar to the previous-generation model. However, the test vehicles our spy photographers have captured have featured a full-body camouflage wrap and foam cladding underneath it to distort its design. Our friends at Kolesa.ru decided to do away with the coverings to imagine what the next-gen GranTurismo could look like when it debuts later this year.
CARS
Carscoops

The First-Ever BMW M3 Touring Looks Oh So Nice On The Move

The upcoming BMW M3 Touring has been spied testing near the Nurburgring. BMW has been very open with its testing and development of the first-ever M3 Touring, seemingly well aware of the fact that that it had no real chance to try and develop the car in secret. As such, this prototype sports all of the eventual production model’s body panels and simply has black and white camouflage applied over the top.
CARS
Carscoops

Mansory’s Take On Latest Audi RS7 Looks Relatively Restrained, Until Peek Inside

Mansory has unveiled a host of upgrades it developed for the latest Audi RS7 Sportback. To our eyes, the RS7 Sportback isn’t a car that is lacking in theater but that hasn’t stopped the tuner from working its own take on the super sedan. These upgrades begin at the front end where the RS7 has been fitted with new forged carbon fiber accents around the grille as well as a splitter and canards also made out of forged carbon fiber .
CARS
Robb Report

Piëch’s New 603 HP GT Brings Classic Sports Car Looks to the Electric Age

How do you stand out among an ever-expanding crowd of electric vehicles? Build a luxurious battery-powered grand tourer, of course. At least that’s what Piëch, a budding Swiss marque founded in 2017, has done with its newest car, a GT that’s quite unlike anything currently up for grabs. The sleek four-wheeler, known simply as the Piëch GT, has a timeless design that stands in opposition to disruptive EVs like, say, the Cybertruck. The automaker’s designers spoke to car enthusiasts about what was missing on the market and designed a “modern classic” free of any fleeting fashion trends. Indeed, the two-door has everything...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
gtspirit.com

8 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Delivered for $4.1 Million a Piece!

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ was unveiled in 2019, the vehicle officially completed its extensive two-year testing and development program and deliveries of the first eight units are currently underway. The Chiron Super Sport 300+ is the fastest hyper sports car ever built by Bugatti, the model surpassed the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari Gives LaFerrari Owners Something To Smile About

The maintenance costs for the average supercar are often just as brutal as the initial purchase price. Take, for example, the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport. It will cost you nearly $25,000 for a fluid change that needs to take place every 10,000 miles or 14 months. Of course, that's less of a problem for someone who can afford that car's $3.6-million price in the first place. But even the well-heeled want the peace of mind that comes with good warranty and service plans. Ferrari realizes this and has now introduced LaFerrari Power, an extended warranty and maintenance service for owners of the LaFerrari and LaFerrari Aperta.
CARS
Carscoops

Move Over Porsche, Toyota Has Dropped A Nürburgring Edition Corolla Sedan

The Green Hell is the go-to destination for almost all performance-oriented models – either for their development or for setting lap time records, as Tesla did recently with their Model S Plaid sedan. However, nooooone would expect a Nürburgring-badged Toyota Corolla Sedan. Believe it or not, Toyota has presented a...
CARS
Robb Report

The Bugatti Bolide Is the World’s Most Beautiful Hypercar, According to Design Experts

Any car enthusiast could tell you that the Bugatti Bolide is a stunner, but now it’s official. The futuristic four-wheeler has just been named the world’s most beautiful hypercar by a panel of professional designers at the 36th Festival Automobile International in Paris. The renowned competition, which is kind of like the beauty pageant of the car world, awarded the Bolide first place, ahead of three other stylish nominees, including the Gordon Murray T.50, the Mercedes-AMG One and the Bac Mono 2. The French marque first unveiled a prototype of the track-only showstopper back in October 2020, and it’s certainly not hard...
CARS
Carscoops

You Better Believe That Chevy Is Also Developing A New Corvette Z06 Convertible

The long-awaited 2023 Corvette Z06 will be officially unveiled on October 26 and new spy shots have revealed that Chevrolet will follow up the Coupe model with a Convertible. It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the new Z06 will be available in Coupe and Convertible configurations as the C7 Z06 was also available in both body styles too. It is not yet clear when the C8 Z06 Convertible will premiere, but for reference, there were only three months between the reveal of the C7 Z06 Coupe and the Z06 Convertible in early 2015.
CARS
Carscoops

New Bentley Bentayga Black Edition Spied As A Blackout Model For The Jet Set

The blackout trend has exploded in popularity over the past few years and it’s even spread to the ultra-luxury segment. Bentley isn’t a stranger to this as the company staged the North American debut of the Bentayga Black Edition at Monterey Car Week in 2017. Since then, the crossover has been given a facelift and it appears the Black Edition is making a comeback.
CARS
Carscoops

This Lamborghini Cententario Roadster Has A $5.5 Million Asking Price

A rare Lamborghini Centenario Roadster has been listed up for sale in Germany with an eye-watering price tag. Lamborghini built just 20 examples of the Centenario Roadster, alongside 20 examples of the Centenario Coupe. This particular example sports an exterior clad in a combination of red and black paint accented by various exposed gloss carbon fiber parts.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, Possibly the World’s Most Expensive New Car, Just Made Its Public Debut

The lavish Rolls-Royce Boat Tail made one helluva splash when it was unveiled earlier this year, but very few have seen it in the flesh. Until now, that is. The singular cabriolet, which is believed to be the most expensive new car in existence, made its first public appearance at the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Northern Italy over the weekend in fittingly glamorous fashion. “It is a truly historic moment for the marque,” Rolls-Royce’s CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said in a statement. “We are leading a modern coachbuilding movement that takes the wider luxury industry into an entirely different space, where hyper-personalization...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Carscoops

The Lamborghini Countach LP500 Reconstruction Is A True Automotive Gem

While some have criticized Lamborghini for tarnishing the Countach name with the introduction of the Aventador-based Countach LPI 800-4, it is impossible to make the same complaints about the company’s reconstruction of the original Countach LP500 Prototype. This remarkable car was brought to life thanks to Lamborghini Centro Stile and...
CARS
Domino

Lulu and Georgia’s New Collection Looks Like Tile—But It’s Something Else Entirely

When artist Malene Barnett was tapped to design a wallpaper collection with interiors brand Lulu and Georgia, she looked no further than her favorite medium for inspiration: ceramics. And not just any ceramics—her own. Barnett’s original sculptures are intricate and tactile. Everything from her vases to her individual tiles celebrate bold, primary hues and natural forms (not a straight square in sight), as does the new Kindred collection.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Carscoops

Is The Porsche 911 GT3 Touring As Good As Sports Cars Get?

Porsche rarely, if ever, introduces a 911 variant that doesn’t live up to the world’s lofty standards and as Doug DeMuro discovered in his most recent review, the new 911 GT3 Touring is everything he hoped it would be. As you probably already know, the new 911 GT3 Touring is...
CARS
SlashGear

2019 Ford GT Lightweight brings over $1 million at auction

One of the coolest cars that Ford has ever produced is the highly desired and extremely valuable Ford GT. Of those cars, one of the most desirable models features the 600A Lightweight Package, which was fitted to this 2019 Ford GT with chassis number 42. This car was heavily optioned with over $74,000 in factory options.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy