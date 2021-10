It doesn't sound right to say this in October, but it's Georgia - Auburn week. The 126th edition of The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is set for Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS). The game was played in October last year for the first time since 1936 but it was a weird season in general due to COVID-19. Watching it happen two seasons in a row accentuates the abnormality of it all. This game is normally played deep into the fall when the conditions are approaching winter-like levels, but, alas, here we are.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO