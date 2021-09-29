Child & Family to host Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence
Child & Family Center presents the Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center’s main facility, 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway. Funds raised will support the center’s Domestic Violence Program, which provides safety, shelter and support to survivors of domestic violence while working to break the cycle of abuse and creating healthy relationships.signalscv.com
