Santa Clarita, CA

Child & Family to host Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence

By News Release
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChild & Family Center presents the Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center’s main facility, 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway. Funds raised will support the center’s Domestic Violence Program, which provides safety, shelter and support to survivors of domestic violence while working to break the cycle of abuse and creating healthy relationships.

