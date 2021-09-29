CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

How to Save Seeds from Your Garden to Plant Next Year

WNEM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to grow your favorite annuals, perennials, and veggies again next growing season? Here's how to collect their seeds.

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
beardstownnewspapers.com

How to grow fall mums in your garden

From Kevin Johnson University of Illinois Extension As the calendar turns from August to September chrysanthemums (Chrysanthemum x morifolium), aka mums, start appearing in nurseries and garden centers. These plants are a staple in many landscapes in the fall and can provide some much-needed color to our landscapes when most other garden plants are starting to decline. While we commonly treat…
GARDENING
The Spokesman-Review

In the Garden: Harvesting season’s lessons ​to help next year’s crop

As our garden season winds down, I’m already reflecting upon the lessons I learned this year and how I can build upon them so my 2022 garden will perform much better. I don’t think anyone could have anticipated this summer’s record-breaking high temperatures, but there are a few changes I will make next year. One of them includes applying a thick mulch to the soil surface in every vegetable garden bed and around annual and perennial flowers. Mulch helps the soil retain more moisture. I also want to test some heat-tolerant vegetable varieties.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant
Pyramid

Garden Help Desk: Saving seeds and protecting trees

I bought more seed packages than I ended up using this spring. Will they stay good and store better in airtight food sealer bags? How long can I keep them in the bags?. Your seeds should probably be fine in a food sealer bag but that’s probably not necessary unless you’re planning to store them for a long time in a freezer.
GARDENING
Douglas County Sentinel

DCMG: Ideas for sharing from your garden

It’s harvest time, and no matter the size of your garden, there is almost always plenty to share. Consider these quick ideas for sharing the bounty of your garden, even if you’re an indoor gardener. 1. A homemade bouquet. Most home landscapes have a few flowers and foliage stems to...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Whittier Daily News

Why now is the time to start thinking about planting bulbs in your garden

Greatness may best be evaluated not by natural talent or achievement or an applause meter, but by the response to adversity. The greatness of plants is thus demonstrated since many of them can be cut to the ground or appear to die back completely only to come to life again, often stronger than before.
GARDENING
unh.edu

Fall Gardening for Rewards Next Year: Bulbs, Garlic and Lawns

Fall isn’t just for putting the garden to bed, it’s also for investing in next year’s rewards and successes. With thoughtful planting and care, fall-planted bulbs will provide magnificent blooms spring after spring. Likewise, garlic can provide easy rewards come up early summer if they get off to the right start in the fall. And if there’s ever a time to give some attention to your lawn, it’s in the fall when conditions are best for an array of tasks that can really make a difference. In this episode of Granite State Gardening, UNH Extension’s Emma Erler and Nate Bernitz share proven tips and solutions for fall yard & garden efforts with big rewards.
DURHAM, NH
gardeningsoul.com

31 Colorful Winter Plants that Will Liven up Your Garden

When it comes to winter gardens, most of them are dull and grey. However now there’s a wide variety in annual plants as well as perennials which bloom stunningly with colors that mesmerize you while they flower!. What better way than having these beautiful flowers brighten up your moods?. Landscapes...
GARDENING
yourgv.com

GARDEN CORNER: Scratch this native plant off your garden list

If you’ve been reading these columns for a while, you know that I am a big fan of native plants. But there is one that causes me no end of suffering. That would be poison ivy, Toxicodendron radicans. As I sit covered in poison ivy rash, let me explain how I got in this predicament.
GARDENING
architectureartdesigns.com

Autumn Plants To Make The Garden From Home Even More Beautiful

The change of season is here! We did not want to miss the opportunity to show you the plants and flowers that are best adapted to this time of year in which many leaves begin to fall, while others remain with strength and color. Do you want to know which ones?
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

12 Rain Garden Plants that Will Beatify Your Entire Outdoor Space

If you’re looking for a creative and simple way to use your backyard space, consider landscaping with rain gardens. Native plants are generally less prone than exotic ones in this situation because they don’t have as many diseases or pests that can damage them; but even when using non-natives there will always be plenty of options available!
GARDENING
Yakima Herald Republic

Master Gardeners: Give your favorite plants an uplift with a stone table

West Valley stone artist and gardener Ron Sell has successfully merged his two interests by creating stone tables and sculptures within his 4 acres of spectacular landscape. He and his late wife, Linda Knutson, had collected rock for fun over many years. They called it “rock rescue,” finding useable stone in waste dumps and along road banks where slides would toss small boulders into traffic lanes.
GARDENING
Newsbug.info

Monticello Garden Club fosters plants for winter to save median gardens

MONTICELLO — Not many people think about how their plants will spend the winter as the seasons change. Because of a road construction project last year that could have caused the destruction of hundreds of flowers, the Monticello Garden Club had to become creative and move fast. “The INDOT project...
MONTICELLO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy