ESPN's Katie Nolan is leaving network

By Jason Owens
AOL Corp
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Nolan's time at ESPN is done. The host and personality announced her exit from the network on Wednesday, noting that she's "thought about sending this tweet for weeks." "I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes," Nolan wrote. "Alas: the obvious thing has happened. I no longer work at ESPN. I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes."

Comments / 0

