2021 TCU Horned Frogs Preview

#7 Texas A&M (-5) vs. #16 Arkansas - September 25, 2:30 PM, CBS. The Razorbacks are looking to take down the entire Southwest Conference this season, having already walked over Rice and smashed Texas. Now they’ll step into the palace of their most famous alumnus with a chance to secure another marquee top-10 win over the Aggies. TAMU meanwhile has held onto that pre-season top-10 ranking despite looking terrible in an escape win at Colorado and two whatever wins over low-tier G5s. Aggie starting QB Haynes King is expected to remain out this week and backup Zach Calzada has been acceptable, if unimpressive, in relief. The A&M defense has been stellar, ranking #3 overall in Expected Points Added (EPA) per play, per CFB-Graphs.com. If the Hogs can generate early points off turnovers or special teams, forcing Calzada to beat them, Arkansas will have a strong case. However, I tend to think this elite defense will sufficiently slow the [name redacted] offense and allow the Aggies to grind out a win that looks more comfortable on the scoreboard than it was on the field.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO