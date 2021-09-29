CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By Paul Wadlington about 6 hours
The 3-1 Longhorns are coming off of resounding blowout wins over a pair of toothless defenses. Depending on which personnel return for the Frogs, they may face yet another dental display that demands canned corn. If TCU brings back the right guys from injured reserve, gets some lucky bad weather, and Patterson schemes up some of our exhibited strengths with his defensive strengths, they could grow molars and an incisor.

Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Cincinnati up to No. 3, Kentucky surges into top 10 in new CBS Sports 130

Following a college football weekend where the scores and results established some tiers in the sport, Cincinnati had arguably the biggest statement win in taking down Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. The Bearcats now find themselves in a position to be a College Football Playoff contender in 2021 after passing the second of two nonconference road tests against Power Five teams, leading to Cincy jumping the likes of Iowa, Penn State and Oklahoma to land at No. 3 in the new CBS Sports 130.
KENTUCKY STATE
kogt.com

WOS vs. Horns For Homecoming

Last week was a battle of state ranked teams as the West Orange-Stark Mustangs traveled to Newton. The Mustangs came away with an impressive 40-26 win against the Eagles. Coach Cornel Thompson was very pleased with the victory, but disappointed that one Mustang, right guard Evan Gray, was injured. Gray suffered an ankle injury and will be out of the lineup for a few weeks.
WEST ORANGE, TX
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

THE PRICE OF JOY: University of Kentucky Fined a Quarter of a Million Dollars for Too Much Celebrating

I was there in November of 1986. Well...I wasn't THERE there. But I was in front of a television and it was awesome. That was the last time, before Saturday, that Kentucky's football team beat Florida in Lexington. And yes, I find it interesting that they ended a Florida streak that was more DIFFICULT to end three years (2018) before this one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Brenen Thompson picks Texas (w/ quotes)

Steve Sarkisian needed speed at wide receiver. Upgrade confirmed. After a recent official visit to Austin, four-star Brenen Thompson had enough data to make a decision on his college future. He announced his decision Wednesday when he verbally committed to Texas. “Definitely just treating us like family,” Thompson told On3’s...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Podcast: SMU-Louisiana Tech takeaways, SMU-TCU game preview

Welcome to another edition of the Pony Stampede Podcast, where SMU fans come to get the latest scoop, news and interviews about their Mustangs. Follow the Pony Stampede Podcast on iTunes here, listen on Spotify here or on iHeart Radio here. Leave us a rating and a review on the podcast and share with your other SMU friends and family.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

SMU vs. TCU Football Prediction and Preview

After a one-year hiatus, the SMU Mustangs and TCU Horned Frogs will meet for the 100th time Saturday in Fort Worth. The last time these teams met, SMU claimed the Battle of the Iron Skillet in 2019, beating the Frogs 41-38 to close the gap to 51-41-7 in the rivalry series.
FORT WORTH, TX
frogsowar.com

Non-TCU Games of the Week

#7 Texas A&M (-5) vs. #16 Arkansas - September 25, 2:30 PM, CBS. The Razorbacks are looking to take down the entire Southwest Conference this season, having already walked over Rice and smashed Texas. Now they’ll step into the palace of their most famous alumnus with a chance to secure another marquee top-10 win over the Aggies. TAMU meanwhile has held onto that pre-season top-10 ranking despite looking terrible in an escape win at Colorado and two whatever wins over low-tier G5s. Aggie starting QB Haynes King is expected to remain out this week and backup Zach Calzada has been acceptable, if unimpressive, in relief. The A&M defense has been stellar, ranking #3 overall in Expected Points Added (EPA) per play, per CFB-Graphs.com. If the Hogs can generate early points off turnovers or special teams, forcing Calzada to beat them, Arkansas will have a strong case. However, I tend to think this elite defense will sufficiently slow the [name redacted] offense and allow the Aggies to grind out a win that looks more comfortable on the scoreboard than it was on the field.
FORT WORTH, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Previewing Texas vs Texas Tech: Horns need to slow down Red Raiders rushing attack

The Texas Longhorns (2-1) begin conference play against the undefeated Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) on Saturday at Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The good news for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is that usually the matchups between Texas and Tech produce low-scoring, low-stress, boring football games. Oh, wait. It’s...
TEXAS STATE
frogsowar.com

Zach Attack: Horned Frogs’ winning formula is its ground game

After SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice said, “People don’t come to Texas for Fort Worth,” there may be a temptation for TCU to prove their passing game is just fine without Rice, a Fort Worth native, who attempted to get every nerve of every member of the TCU football program this week in the lead-up the 100th meeting between TCU and SMU. It would make sense: SMU is allowing 316 passing yards per game, the ninth-most in Division 1 college football.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Preview: The 100th Battle for the Iron Skillet - SMU vs. TCU

SMU travels to Fort Worth to take on TCU in the 100th edition of the Battle for the Iron Skillet Saturday at 11 a.m. on FS1. The Mustangs are looking to improve to 4-0 in 2021 after a dramatic win at Louisiana Tech last week on a Hail Mary catch by Reggie Roberson.
FORT WORTH, TX
hornsports.com

Frog Notes: TCU hasn't been kind to Texas

Before Texas Christian University joined the Big 12 Conference in 2012, the Texas Longhorns didn't blink twice when talking about the Horned Frogs the week before the two teams played one other. And they had good reason not to. Texas had won 28 of 30 from TCU, dating all the...
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

TCU is Longhorns’ ‘Elephant in the Room’

Steve Sarkisian says the TCU Horned Frogs are the “elephant in the room,” and the Longhorns will have to deal with the elephant to remain undefeated in Big 12 play on Saturday. Since TCU joined the Big 12 Conference in 2012, the Horned Frogs are 7-2 against Texas. In Fort...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fredericksburg Standard

’Horns gallop to 4-0

The Harper Longhorns football team has already secured more wins in 2021 than they did in the last two seasons combined following a 27-22 road win over the Rocksprings Angoras on Friday. Head coach Chad Zenner and the ’Horns (4-0) went into Rocksprings in a battle of the unbeatens and...
HARPER, TX
