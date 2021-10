The New Orleans Saints go into their third straight road game to face the New England Patriots. Yes, the first game of the year was technically a home game, but the Saints have not been in Louisiana since the preseason. The task does not get any easier this week as the Saints have to face the rebuilt Patriots in week three. The Saints will be looking to rebound from a devastating loss in week two. Injuries are beginning to dissipate so expect the Saints to put a better foot forward this week than last. Here are some key matchups to the game which could decide the winner of this matchup in week three.

